Mail-in voting: the debate goes on

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- President Donald Trump sent out a tweet Monday morning that caught the attention of many, claiming that using mail-in voting will be the "most rigged election ever."

Because of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, 2020 will be the most RIGGED Election in our nations history - unless this stupidity is ended. We voted during World War One & World War Two with no problem, but now they are using Covid in order to cheat by using Mail-Ins! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

Across Minnesota early absentee voting begins on Friday, June 26th and Olmsted County officials are focusing on keeping people safe while voting during a pandemic.

"Olmsted County wants to do the best job possible in an election and also keep people safe," says County Property Records & Licensing Director Mark Krupski.

The county sent out 94,750 absentee ballot applications to registered voters in the county and have about 13,000 returned so far.

After requesting an absentee ballot, voters are sent instructions.

"We put the voter ballot into a secrecy envelope that goes into a signature envelope, and that goes into a return envelope," says Krupski. "All of those instructions are sent out to the voter."

Ballots can be mailed back or dropped off at the absentee ballot drop box outside the government building at 2122 Campus Drive SE.

When the ballot is returned, it goes through a checking process.

"We'll do a ballot board on every one of these so we'll make sure that they're a registered voter, we'll make sure the signature on the signature envelop matches the signature on the application so we do that verification process," says Krupski.

County officials aren't as concerned about voter fraud as the president.

"A concern out there I guess is people worried about fraud. We've seen virtually no evidence of fraud in the 14 years that I've been doing elections for Olmsted County and so I don't feel there's any basis for that," says Krupski.

We also spoke with some Rochester residents who had differing opinions on the subject.

"I think if we social distance and just follow the same protocols we have been following, I think it's very important to know where your vote is going," says Terrance Bowers. "To have somebody with the power that Trump does and the trust issues that America has against him, I don't think it's fair for the people voting against him."

"I think it's just easier for people to do that and you know in this country there's no voting holiday," says Dev Metha. "It's on a Tuesday and people can't afford to skip work sometimes so it just makes it easier for people to vote."

