Med City partners roll out “Rochester Ready” campaign

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As the dial turns forward, Minnesota businesses continue to re-open -- and Rochester says it's ready. The Med City is showing that through a new campaign to help residents and visitors feel safe while out and about in the community, called "Rochester Ready."

Monday morning the city, Olmsted County, Mayo Clinic, DMC, Experience Rochester and the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce rolled out the "Rochester Ready" initiative -- which is a pledge to make visitors and residents feel that health and safety is a priority. Rochester businesses can take the pledge, which lays out guidelines to reduce the risk of COVID-19 and ensuring visitors the measures are in place.

About 40 businesses -- and counting -- have taken the "Rochester Ready" pledge.

"We want to do everything we can to have our visitors know and our customers know that they are cared for and cared about and shopping and dining in places that are very, very safe and going above and beyond the guidelines that are proposed," Rochester Chamber of Commerce President Kathleen Harrington said.

In a city that welcomes more than one million visitors a year, Harrington says say assurance from hotels, retailers and restaurants is critical.

"We are on the cutting edge because we are a destination for medical treatment," Harrington said. "We are a community that values the patients and the guests that we have and what they contribute to our community."

Forager Brewery was one of the first businesses recruited to take the pledge.

"I think that 'Rochester Ready' is one step closer to normalcy," Forager Brewery Operations Manager/Head Brewer Austin Jevne said. "And I think it's great for our community bonding together to operate healthy, safe, respectful environment in all of our restaurants."

"Our pledge is to make people feel safe and offer them a fantastic dining service," Jevne said.

Harrington sees it as the city's commitment to its occupants and adds that it's, in part, completing the recovery process.

"This is the visible, public statement, commitment, that they can put in their windows, they can talk to their customers about," Harrington said.

Because together, is better.

"We just want to be a place for everyone to go and its our responsibility as the Med City," Jevne said.

If you want to make the pledge, contact the Rochester Chamber of Commerce or Experience Rochester.