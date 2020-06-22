FBI investigating noose left in NASCAR stall of Bubba Wallace

UPDATE 10:40 am:

(AP) - The FBI is investigating the discovery of a noose found in the Talladega Superspeedway garage stall of Bubba Wallace and the governor of Alabama has condemned the act against NASCAR's only Black full-time driver.

Wallace two weeks ago successfully pushed NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its venues but the sanctioning body has not outlined any plans on how it will enforce the restriction.

Hours after Sunday's race was postponed by rain, NASCAR said a noose had been found in the garage stall and vowed to do everything possible to find who was responsible.

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

NASCAR says it is "outraged" and said there is no place for racism in NASCAR.

Wallace says he was saddened but undeterred.

The series races at Talladega on Monday after a one-day rain delay.