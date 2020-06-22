Remains found in murder case involving Rochester man

(KTTC) -- The remains of a Wisconsin woman, Beth Johnson, have been found in Blaine.

She was last seen in December, 2016 by her son at her home on Castleburg Drive in Nelson, Wisconsin. She was 50 years old at the time.

48-year-old Randall Merrick of Rochester, is charged with first degree intentional homicide, domestic abuse and hiding a corpse in Johnson's disappearance. He was arrested last week.

In an appearance Friday at the Olmsted County Courthouse, Merrick waived his right to extradition.

He will remain at the Olmsted County Jail until authorities from Wisconsin take him back to face charges there.