Seattle will move to dismantle protest zone, mayor says

SEATTLE (AP) -- Seattle's mayor says the city will move to wind down the "occupied" protest zone following two recent shootings, including one that left a man dead.

Mayor Jenny Durkan said at a news conference Monday that officials are working with the community to bring the "Capitol Hill Occupied Protest" zone to an end after two weeks.

The mayor said the violence was distracting from changes sought by thousands of peaceful protesters seeking to address racial inequity and police brutality.

By GENE JOHNSON Associated Press