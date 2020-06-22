Spotty showers Tuesday and Wednesday; 80s return late this week

Cool and damp conditions will continue for the beginning of the week. Highs will stay in the middle and lower 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances come into the forecast during the afternoon on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Isolated showers are likely Tuesday afternoon from 12 p.m until 7 p.m. Showers and storms will stay extremely isolated through the afternoon and evening. Rainfall accumulations will stay below a tenth of an inch for most areas in SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. We'll deal with the same type of atmospheric setup on Wednesday with spotty showers/storms in the afternoon. Rainfall accumulations on Wednesday are expected to be minor.

Temperatures will warm back into the middle and lower 80s by Thursday and should stay in the 80s through the weekend. Winds will shift to a southerly flow bringing in warmer temperatures and dew points. Dew points are expected back in the lower 60s bumping up the humidity by the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast Thursday night through Friday evening.

Nick