US moves to restrict Chinese media outlets as ‘propaganda’

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Trump administration is designating the U.S. operations of four major Chinese media outlets as "foreign missions" in an action that could force some of their journalists to leave the country.

The State Department announced the action Monday. It says four outlets will be required to submit a list of everyone who works for them in the U.S. and any real estate holdings.

None are being ordered to leave at this time but a similar action in February against five other outlets preceded a cap on the number of people who could work for those organizations in the U.S.

The four include China's state-run CCTV and the People's Daily newspaper.

By BEN FOX

Associated Press