Annual “Festival of Trees”continues with a twist to deal with pandemic concerns

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- One of Rochester's favorite holiday events isn't going away just because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but like many other festivities it will be a bit different.

The annual Festival of Trees attracts hundreds of people to the Mayo Civic Center each November.

Crystal Landherr, Director of Development and Communication for Hiawatha Homes Foundation, said the event organizers still want people to see the decorated holiday trees but for safety reasons, crowds won't be able to see them at the same time during the upcoming 35th festival.

"We are hoping to bring the trees out into the community. So the beauty will be spread throughout, and displayed all throughout town," said Landherr.

She said the trees will be set up in various buildings across the city.

"We will have a map available with all the tree locations, and of course some other fun festivities planned. And just avoiding the congregate gathering and trying to be creative while keeping people safe and healthy," Landherr said.

The festival raises money to support the non-profit Hiawatha Homes.

"This event has helped us raise over 4 million dollars for our mission. We support 120 individuals with disabilities," Landherr said.

She says organizers have been planning this year's event since last December. They hope to have at least a hundred trees to display.

"We won't let this pandemic stop us were going to be creative and hope that all of the community members out there who have ever been a part of the festival will join us, bring your ideas, share your questions and help us make it the best that it can be," Landherr said.

This year's festival starts Nov. 24, then continues Nov. 27-29.

Click here for information on the event and how to get involved.