Applications now being accepted in Minnesota for $62 Million in COVID-19 relief funding

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- According to a news release Tuesday afternoon, applications are now being accepted for the $62.5 million Small Business Relief Grants Program.

It's for businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Eligible businesses with 50 or fewer employees may apply for grants of up to $10,000.

The grant funds can be used to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility bills, and other similar business expenses.

The governor's office says the money will be evenly distributed between businesses in Greater Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro, with at least $10 million to go to minority-owned businesses, $2.5 million to veteran-owned businesses, and $2.5 million to women-owned businesses.

According to the release, the application period will be open for 10 days, and will close at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2.

Applications from eligible businesses will then be picked through a randomized, computer-generated lottery process.

Information and a link to the application can be found here.