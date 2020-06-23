Charges: Minnesota trooper sent woman’s nude photos to phone

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A Minnesota state trooper is accused of sending a woman's nude photos from her cellphone to his own phone while responding to a crash in Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Attorney's office charged 36-year-old Albert Kuehne of Dayton on Tuesday with two felony counts of stalking with bias, since the victim was a woman.

According to the complaint, Kuehne responded to a crash on Interstate 94 in March and detained the 25-year-old woman on suspicion of drunken driving.

When the woman returned home, her boyfriend saw on her laptop that her phone was accessed and nude photos were texted from it to an unknown phone.

The Star Tribune reports when the boyfriend called the number, the person who answered eventually identified himself as Kuehne.