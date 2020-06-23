 Skip to Content

Chatfield wrestling coach to respond to school board after contract not renewed

CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) -- The former Chatfield head wrestling coach will speak out Tuesday night after being let go by the school.

Travis Bartels is appearing before the school board at 6 p.m. over Zoom. His contract was not renewed in early June after about 20 years with the program.

Since then, a petition calling for his reinstatement has gained traction. A Facebook page has gained more than a 1,000 members, with people sharing how the coach has impacted their lives.

It remains unclear why the school board voted not to renew the coach's contract. In a statement released June 12, the board cited privacy as to why it cannot release that publicly.

Tuesday's meeting is open to the public. It can be viewed here.

