Election 2020-Kentucky, ADVISORY

The Democratic Senate primary in Kentucky is too early to call.

As of 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Amy McGrath had roughly 45% of the counted vote. Charles Booker was in second with about 36% of the counted vote.

The Senate race is among the dozens of races in the state in which The Associated Press did not declare winners on Tuesday. They include all primary elections for state legislature, the Democratic primary elections for U.S. House in the state’s 4th and 6th Congressional Districts, and the Republican primary in the state’s 3rd Congressional District.

The coronavirus pandemic led to a huge increase in voters casting ballots by mail, and counties were unable to process and count those ballots on the night of the election. Many counties, including Jefferson, the state’s largest, didn’t report any results on Tuesday.

The state does not expect to release additional results until Tuesday, June 30, a week after the election. AP does not expect to declare any additional winners until that day.

The AP, Washington