Fauci says ‘it will be when not if’ for a COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The top infectious disease expert in the United States has told House lawmakers it's a question of "when, not if" the United States will have a vaccine for COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health told the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Tuesday that he thinks a coronavirus vaccine could be available by the end of this year or early 2021.

One vaccine candidate will enter advanced trials next month.

Fauci says "we feel cautiously optimistic based on the concerted effort."

The White House has launched an effort called "Operation Warp Speed" to make sure a vaccine can be quickly mass produced and distributed when it's approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

He has returned to Capitol Hill at a fraught moment in the nation's pandemic response, with coronavirus cases rising in about half the states and political polarization competing for attention with public health recommendations.

Fauci was testifying along with the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services.

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press