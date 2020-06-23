Here is the latest news from The Associated Press at 11:40 p.m. EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has issued a 60-game schedule that will start July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks as the sport tries to push ahead amid the coronavirus following months of acrimony. This will be MLB’s shortest season since 1878. Each team will play 10 games against each of its four division rivals and four games against each of the five clubs in the corresponding division in the other league, according to details obtained by The Associated Press. The sides expanded the designated hitter to games involving National League teams and will start extra innings with a runner on second base.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville Metro police department has fired one of the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. A termination letter sent to Officer Brett Hankison released by the city’s police department Tuesday said Hankison violated procedures by showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life.” The letter also said Hankison, who is white, violated the rule against using deadly force. Taylor, who was Black, was shot eight times by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant during a March 13 narcotics investigation. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.

BEIJING (AP) — China is warning it will take countermeasures after the U.S. added four more Chinese media outlets to a list of organizations that should be considered “foreign missions” in the United States because of their ties to the government and ruling Communist Party. A foreign ministry spokesperson attacked the Trump administration’s move as “yet another example of the U.S.’s flagrant political suppression of the Chinese media,” saying it would obstruct their reporting on the U.S. and betray America’s commitment to freedom of the press. State Department officials say the four organizations, including state-run CCTV, will be required to submit the identities of all staff in the U.S. and any real estate holdings just as they would if they were foreign embassies or consulates.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two national parks in California are removing all mention of Robert E. Lee from informational material even though several majestic sequoias are named for the Confederate general. The San Francisco Chronicle and Visalia Times Delta say Sequoia and Kings Canyon parks are removing references to Lee from exhibits and printed and online materials. The parks’ decision comes as protesters and cities have torn down or removed statues to those linked to slavery. However, the world’s 11th-largest giant sequoia is still named for Lee. It requires approval from Congress or the director of the National Park Service to change a tree’s name.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama has helped raise a record-breaking $7.6 million from more than 175,000 individual donors in a grassroots fundraiser for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Obama is warning Democrats against being “complacent or smug” about the presidential race. He is telling them to get engaged with the campaign and says “whatever you’ve done is not enough.” The small-dollar fundraiser Tuesday kicked off what Obama’s team says will likely be a busy schedule heading into the fall, as he looks to help elect not just Biden but also Democrats running for House and Senate.