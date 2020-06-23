Mild temps with spotty showers today and Wednesday

Comfortable temps, isolated showers

Cool, crisp, dry air is settling into the region today on the backside of the storm system that brought rain to the area to start the workweek Monday. We'll have sunshine and clouds today, but there will also be a chance for some isolated showers and perhaps a stray thunderstorm this afternoon as energy aloft drifts into the Upper Mississippi Valley. The best chances for those brief showers will be from 3 PM to 8 PM. High temperatures, meanwhile, will be on the cool side for late June standards with afternoon readings in the low to mid-70s to go with a cool northwest breeze that will occasionally reach 20 miles per hour.

Wednesday is looking eerily similar, so if you're extremely fond of mild weather with low humidity content in the atmosphere, you'll have at least one more day luxuriate in the splendor of September-like scenario. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-70s.

We're expecting widely scattered, brief showers for the afternoon.

Late week warm-up

High pressure will move into the region from the west for Thursday, providing us with sunny, warm, quiet weather. In fact, it looks like that will be the only day free of any rain chances in our area for the next week or so. Warmer air will begin to work its way in, so temperatures will climb quickly to the seasonably warm lower 80s for the afternoon.

A warm front will push through the area Friday, possibly triggering some thunderstorms early in the day and again for the afternoon and evening with more heat and humidity building into the region. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s to roumnd out the workweek.

Warm, unsettled weekend

A cold front will stall across the region for the weekend, potentially acting as the focus for occasional development of thunderstorms in the area for Saturday and Sunday. Sunshine between those storms will help temperatures warm to the mid 80s for the weekend.