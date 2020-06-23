Plans for new rapid transit system in Rochester progressing

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Planning is continuing in an effort to bring a new rapid transit system to Rochester.

With it, the City of Rochester and Destination Medical Center (DMC) hope to improve the quality of downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.

That means a ordering a study to find the best way to do that.

"The purpose of the study is to investigate the economic development and land use and public road opportunities associated with the new rapid transit proposed for Rochester," said Chris Hall, Urban Strategy Leader with Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP

The system has the potential to add transportation options for residents, employees, and visitors. That means access to hotels, retail and service spaces, or housing.

"These are the places that will be destinations for people whether they are commuters, employees, visitors, or residents," said Hall. "And they are also a way of focusing future growth."

The future bus rapid transit route would run along 2nd Street SW, stretching from the current Mayo West parking lot to just past Broadway Avenue.

"And then the idea is to have stations right at the entrance to Saint Marys on 2nd [street], also at 9th [avenue], and then at 6th [Avenue]," said Hall.

The study looked to see where improvements could be made to public places, sidewalks, and bike lanes, in addition to streets around the transit stations.

"Not only are we proposing 10 foot sidewalks along second street, but we are also proposing that the sidewalks along 6th Avenue also increase in their width because we in vision that employees are going to be getting on and off the transit at this location," said Joni Giese, Principal with SRF Consulting Group.

Construction is expected to start sometime in 2023 or 2024, with the transit system expected to be operational in 2025.

If you'd like to re-watch Tuesday's webinar or learn more about the project, click here.