POLICE REFORM: What is the real problem?

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) - Nearly a month ago, George Floyd died in Minneapolis Police custody, leaving the whole country shocked and many calling for justice.

Some of those demands include Minneapolis Police union president, Lt. Bob Kroll, to step down and an investigation to begin in that police department.

Union leader Bob Kroll spoke publicly for the first time today saying that he feels officers are "scapegoats" and denies there is systemic racism in the department.

However, the call for change continues. Minneapolis city council even going beyond calling for reform and instead disbandment of the police department.

"I really believe that the notion of even talking about dismantling the police department of the largest city in the state of Minnesota is frankly frightening," said Minnesota Sen. Scott Newman.

However, as is the prospect of no police reform, after a special legislative session resulted in no bills being passed.

"I think from the moment George Floyd was killed, the eyes were on the Minnesota legislature asking 'What are you going to do about it?'" said Sen. David Senjem of Rochester.

Citing the Minnesota Department of Human Rights as unbiased, the senators say they cannot make decisions until they find out the real problem, whatever that might be.

"I don't know how we can appropriately entertain and prepare the appropriate legislation," said Sen. Newman.

"Unless and until we do that, I wouldn't expect the minority community in Minneapolis to have any confidence at all in their police department," said Senjem.

The same community that has been calling for police union leader Bob Kroll to step down.

"The board and I have decided that now is not the time to bail, if you will," said Kroll in an interview.

Earlier this month, Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo ended negotiations between their department and police union.

"We have to look into our hearts, what's in our best interests, and I hope he will do the same," said the police chief.

While Kroll and Arradondo might not come to an agreement anytime soon, the senators hope a federal investigation can shed some light and heal the community.

"A community that doesn't have confidence in their police department is a community that has some problems," said Senjem.

Claiming the Minnesota Department of Human Rights as incapable of conducting a non-biased investigation, three state senators are reaching out to the federal Department of Justice to carry out the investigation.

Sen. Ingebrigtsen along with Sens. Newman and Senjem say comments made the department's commissioner show that she made her mind up before the investigation, that the Minneapolis Police Department is racist.

They are asking for a "pattern and practice" investigation authorized by Congress to investigate law enforcement violations of civil rights.

"How do you do reform without actually going inside the problem and understanding it better? At that point, you can reform it perhaps. Reform has to more than chokeholds, extra training and another person on the post," Senjem said. "There's something way deeper than that going on in particular in the Minneapolis Police Department."

While not speculating as to whether or not systemic racism exists in MPD, the senators did acknowledge a public mistrust of law enforcement. They hope the US attorney general will issue an order allowing the federal investigation.

As for if union leader Kroll believes firing all four officers invloved in Floyd's case was fair, he says he agrees with Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo for firing Derek Chauvin almost immediately. Chauvin's dismissal will not be challenged, but the firings of J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are far less clear.