Rochester City Council meetings to allow in-person public comments in July

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Starting in July, Rochester residents can make public comments in person at City Council meetings.

According to a news release from the City, the room layout currently allows for about 11 people to attend.

The City said individuals who want to address the City Council during the open comment period will be able to either attend in the meeting in person, call in with the phone number listed on the meeting agenda or email in their comment.

Those who want to make a public comment on a public hearing item will be able to attend the meeting in-person or join through Microsoft Teams dial-in number that's listed on the agenda, the City added.

July City Council meetings are scheduled to take place on the 6th and the 20th. Study Sessions are scheduled for July 13 and July 27. Find more information on upcoming meetings here.