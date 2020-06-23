Rochester Community and Technical College to have in-person classes this fall

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Community and Technical College will have in-person classes this fall with added safety precautions for students and staff.

According to Executive Director of Communications Nate Stoltman, classes will be held as a combination in-person and hybrid classes. Of the more than 570 classes offered at RCTC, about 320 will be offered completely online or through a blended/hybrid approach.

The college has created a task force that has been developing a plan to ensure safety for the fall semester. Some components of the plan include daily health checks for students and staff, the use of personal protective equipment like face masks and increased cleaning.

Physical distancing will be implemented with no more than 25 students in a classroom with appropriate space between them. Everyone who enters the building is urged to stay home if feeling sick.

"We have to be flexible should the situation change," Stoltman said. "Right now we are planning for these three different delivery modes. But should the governor or others change the number of people we can have in a classroom we may have to shift to more online or more hybrid. With this past spring with all our classes being online, our faculty and staff have done a tremendous job with really creating that framework."

RCTC has more than 11,000 students enrolled in various different programs.