Rochester officer discusses need for School Resource Officers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Police across the country are currently under a microscope, causing some schools even to cancel contracts with local police departments.

In Rochester, school resource officers have been around for two decades and continue to evolve.

However following the recent unrest, there is conversation about the need for School Resource Officers, but as Captain Jeff Stilwell told KTTC the number one goal is building relationships and helping students succeed, not the enforcement piece.

"We just like the the school district want all kids to succeed. We are committed on not being a hindrance to success," Captain Jeff Stilwell, Rochester Police Department Community Services Division said.

There are five full time SROs at the high schools and middle schools with one role.

"Our school resource officers are trained to calm a situation and then get the person to the social worker or counselor that they need to get the help or whatever the issues are," Stilwell said.

Through this approach, Stilwell said data proves a reduction in calls to the police department by school officials with the presence of SROs.

Now, although there has been benefits, like anything in life, improvement are always needed.

"Totally understand we have work to do that everybody isn't more comfortable because there is a police officer in the school. But we believe removing them from the school doesn't alleviate that fear of police in the community," Stilwell said. Adding, "The relationship we've built is part of the solution."

So Stilwell says that is where real honest conversation plays a role. "We're going to do some community listening and some partnerships to the school to actually talk about what what we are doing and what we can do better."

The main goal remains: providing a safe place for students to learn and succeed.

Captain Stilwell said the data for the previous school year and how SROs handled situations will be available before the school returns in the fall.



KTTC asked Captain Stilwell if having no SROs on school property will ever happen. He said yes, but believes right now is not the time, and the partnership between the district and police department is valuable.

There will also will be a town hall in the future to discuss issues and to make sure students and parents know the role SROs play.

Stilwell added the district is considering adding a sixth SRO to local middle schools.