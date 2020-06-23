The 80s will return; Sarahan dust possible this weekend

Isolated showers will be possible again Wednesday afternoon. We're looking at the same type of situation Wednesday as we had on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms will develop during the middle and late afternoon when there's enough instability in the atmosphere. Severe weather is not expected.

Here's a screengrab of our Futuretrack Radar on Tuesday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms were extremely isolated Tuesday and the same setup will occur Wednesday afternoon. A quick burst of rain will be possible then followed by sunshine minutes after. Keep the umbrella handy Wednesday afternoon!

Temperatures return to the 80s on Thursday and we should stay in the middle and upper 80s through the beginning of next week. Skies will clear late Wednesday into Thursday with mostly sunny skies through Thursday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast early Friday and stay in the forecast Saturday through Tuesday. Thunderstorms are expected to stay isolated this weekend. We'll have periods of dry and sunny weather on Saturday and Sunday.

Looking at the Sarahan Dust:

You may have heard about the Saharan Dust that will impact the eastern portion of the country this week. No, this is not something that is new in 2020. It actually occurs every year and is most common in June and July. The dust travels from the Sahara Dessert high in the atmosphere and crosses the Atlantic Ocean into the U.S. The dust plume is stronger this year though!

The majority of the dust will stay in the southeastern portion of the country near the Gulf Coast and into the Carolina's. The dust is around 5,000 - 15,000 ft in the atmosphere and most of the dust won't impact us in our daily lives, but it could impact some, who have severe underlying health issues.

People with severe respiratory problems could potentially be impacted by the dust if it begins to settle in the lower parts of the atmosphere. The Saharan Dust does have some positives though! It suppressed tropical storm formation meaning the tropics will stay pretty quiet and it will be hard for hurricanes to form! The dust can create beautiful sunrises and sunsets too! We'll have to wait and see just how much dust flows into SE Minnesota and NE Iowa.

Nick