Toxic chemical found in some hand sanitizer, FDA warns
(NBC) - The FDA is warning that some hand sanitizers from the company Eskbiochem may contain the toxic chemical methanol.
The substance can be dangerous when absorbed through the skin or ingested.
The FDA did not say where the products are sold in the US.
The agency says anyone who has been exposed to hand sanitizers containing methanol should seek treatment immediately.
The FDA also said it is not aware of any adverse events related to these products.
The nine products listed are:
- L-clean hand sanitizer
- Esk biochem hand sanitizer
- Cleancare NoGerm advanced hand sanitizer 75% alcohol
- Lavar 70 gel hand sanitizer
- The good gel antibacterial gel hand sanitizer
- Cleancare NoGerm advanced hand sanitizer 80% alcohol
- Saniderm advanced hand sanitizer
More information can be found on the FDA's website.