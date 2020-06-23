Toxic chemical found in some hand sanitizer, FDA warns

(NBC) - The FDA is warning that some hand sanitizers from the company Eskbiochem may contain the toxic chemical methanol.

The substance can be dangerous when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

The FDA did not say where the products are sold in the US.

FDA advises consumers not to use any hand sanitizer manufactured by Eskbiochem due to the potential presence of methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested: https://t.co/IO4MoLDuSW pic.twitter.com/qjvE8LssPE — FDA Drug Information (@FDA_Drug_Info) June 19, 2020

The agency says anyone who has been exposed to hand sanitizers containing methanol should seek treatment immediately.

The FDA also said it is not aware of any adverse events related to these products.

The nine products listed are:

L-clean hand sanitizer

Esk biochem hand sanitizer

Cleancare NoGerm advanced hand sanitizer 75% alcohol

Lavar 70 gel hand sanitizer

The good gel antibacterial gel hand sanitizer

Cleancare NoGerm advanced hand sanitizer 80% alcohol

Cleancare NoGerm advanced hand sanitizer 75% alcohol

Cleancare NoGerm advanced hand sanitizer 80% alcohol

Saniderm advanced hand sanitizer

More information can be found on the FDA's website.