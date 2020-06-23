Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

AP-BBO-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MLB

Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game sked, opens July 23 or 24

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has issued a 60-game schedule that will start July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks as the sport tries to push ahead amid the coronavirus following months of acrimony. This will be MLB’s shortest season since 1878. Each team will play 10 games against each of its four division rivals and four games against each of the five clubs in the corresponding division in the other league, according to details obtained by The Associated Press. The sides expanded the designated hitter to games involving National League teams and will start extra innings with a runner on second base.

AP-AS-CHINA-US-MEDIA

China warns US over actions against 4 more media outlets

BEIJING (AP) — China is warning it will take countermeasures after the U.S. added four more Chinese media outlets to a list of organizations that should be considered “foreign missions” in the United States because of their ties to the government and ruling Communist Party. A foreign ministry spokesperson attacked the Trump administration’s move as “yet another example of the U.S.’s flagrant political suppression of the Chinese media,” saying it would obstruct their reporting on the U.S. and betray America’s commitment to freedom of the press. State Department officials say the four organizations, including state-run CCTV, will be required to submit the identities of all staff in the U.S. and any real estate holdings just as they would if they were foreign embassies or consulates.

TRUMP-MONUMENTS

Trump says ‘learn from history’ instead of removing statues

WASHINGTON (AP) — As America grapples with racism in its past, President Donald Trump is lining up with those who argue that efforts to remove statues of presidents and other historical figures that offend some people have gone too far. Trump says he’ll issue an executive order to protect monuments that have come under new scrutiny amid civil unrest sparked by the police killing of George Floyd. The president says the country should learn from its history and warns that it could be repeated if people don’t understand it.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ROBERT E. LEE TREE

2 California national parks removing Robert E. Lee mentions

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two national parks in California are removing all mention of Robert E. Lee from informational material even though several majestic sequoias are named for the Confederate general. The San Francisco Chronicle and Visalia Times Delta say Sequoia and Kings Canyon parks are removing references to Lee from exhibits and printed and online materials. The parks’ decision comes as protesters and cities have torn down or removed statues to those linked to slavery. However, the world’s 11th-largest giant sequoia is still named for Lee. It requires approval from Congress or the director of the National Park Service to change a tree’s name.

AP-US-RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY

Police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville Metro police department has fired one of the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. A termination letter sent to Officer Brett Hankison released by the city’s police department Tuesday said Hankison violated procedures by showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life.” The letter also said Hankison, who is white, violated the rule against using deadly force. Taylor, who was Black, was shot eight times by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant during a March 13 narcotics investigation. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-OBAMA

Obama raises $7.6 million at fundraiser for Biden’s campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama has helped raise a record-breaking $7.6 million from more than 175,000 individual donors in a grassroots fundraiser for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Obama is warning Democrats against being “complacent or smug” about the presidential race. He is telling them to get engaged with the campaign and says “whatever you’ve done is not enough.” The small-dollar fundraiser Tuesday kicked off what Obama’s team says will likely be a busy schedule heading into the fall, as he looks to help elect not just Biden but also Democrats running for House and Senate.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP

With student gathering, Trump gets a more boisterous crowd

PHOENIX (AP) — It wasn’t quite one of his signature big-stadium rallies. But President Donald Trump drew something closer to the jam-packed audience of political supporters he’s been craving as hundreds of young conservatives filled a Phoenix megachurch Tuesday to hear his call for them to get behind his reelection effort. The crowded Dream City Church for the gathering of Students for Trump offered a starkly different feel compared with Trump’s weekend campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, his first of the coronavirus era, which drew sparser attendance.

AP-US-TRUMP-HEALTH-CARE-PRICES

White House wins ruling on health care price disclosure

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has won a court ruling upholding its plan to require insurers and hospitals to disclose the actual prices for common tests and procedures in a bid to promote competition and push down costs. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar called the decision Tuesday by a federal judge in Washington, D.C., “a resounding victory,” but the hospital industry announced it would appeal. Hospitals and insurers say the push for disclosure goes too far. They say the government would force them to publicly disclose rates they negotiate as part of private contracts that normally are beyond the purview of authorities.

FBI AGENT-SENSITIVE DOCUMENTS

Ex-FBI agent accused of storing top-secret documents at home

CHICAGO (AP) — A former FBI special agent has been charged with stealing sensitive government documents and keeping them in his home. Yen Cham Yung was arrested this week in Colorado and will be taken to Chicago to face the charges. Yung worked for years in Chicago investigating organized crime. Court documents unsealed Tuesday indicate the 57-year-old Yung kept hundreds of documents without government consent. Court documents allege some contained information about undercover informants, surveillance of gang activity and email threads among FBI supervisors directing investigations of organized crime. The charges do not suggest Yung sold or disseminated any of the information.

MEXICO-EARTHQUAKE

Powerful earthquake shakes southern Mexico, at least 5 dead

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A powerful earthquake centered near the southern Mexico resort of Huatulco has killed at least five people , swayed buildings in Mexico City and sent thousands fleeing into the streets. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said one person was killed and another injured in a building collapse in Huatulco. Otherwise he said reports were of minor damage such as broken windows and collapsed walls. Oaxaca state’s governor reported a second death, and civil defense authorities reported two more. The U.S. Geologic Survey said the magnitude 7.4 quake hit at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday near Mexico’s southern Pacific coast at a depth of 16 miles (26 km).