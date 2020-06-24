AM Prep-Cyber Corner

IN THE NEWS: TWITTER TO GIVE WORKERS ELECTION DAY OFF

UNDATED (AP) — A top internet platform says it will be making it easier for its workers to vote — by giving them Election Day off. Twitter says its employees in the U.S. will get the day off to cast their ballots starting this year. It will also give employees around the world time off to vote in their own national elections. The move comes after Twitter announced it will make Juneteenth a paid holiday. Twitter says its employees responsible for election-related work, including security, will be required to work both days.

IN THE NEWS: SEGWAY TO BE RETIRED

UNDATED (AP) — When it got started, Segway boasted that its two-wheeled transporters would change the way we all got around. But that boast fell short — and now the company says it is retiring its trademark personal vehicle. The Segway PT goes away July 15. During its first decade of existence, the Segue PT became popular with both tourists and police officers. But it also became widely known for a series of high-profile crashes. For example, in 2003, President George W. Bush avoided injury after tumbling off a Segway at his parents’ summer home in Maine. And a cameraman on a Segue ran over Usain Bolt in 2015 as the Jamaican sprinter did a victory lap after winning a 200-meter race in Beijing. Bolt wasn’t injured and even joked about the incident later.

ON THE WEB: NASHVILLE NEWSPAPER FIRES AD MANAGER OVER THREAT AD

CYBERSPACE (AP) — A Tennessee newspaper has fired its advertising manager after a full-page ad from a religious group predicting a terrorist attack in Nashville appeared on its pages. The Tennessean says the manager was canned by the paper and its parent company, Gannett. The ad proclaimed Donald Trump “the final president of the USA” — and claimed that Islamic terrorists would set off a nuclear device in Nashville next month. The newspaper says a sales executive flagged the ad for review, but the now-fired manager agreed to run it without fully checking it out.

___

Online:

The Tennessean site: http://www.tennesean.com

by Oscar Wells Gabriel II