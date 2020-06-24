AM Prep-Music

ALICIA KEYS HOSTS SPECIAL ON RACISM FOR NICKELODEON

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Alicia Keys will help kids explore solutions to racism in a Nickelodeon special that runs on Monday. She will host “Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special.” It will feature leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement answering questions from kids, highlight how teen activists are fighting racism, and provide tools to families for having conversations about race at home. Keys says they will have “an important, vulnerable, honest and beautiful conversation,” and she knows many families are searching for the right way to enter it.

SEAL PAYS TRIBUTE TO JOEL SCHUMACHER

UNDATED (AP) – Seal says he owes his career to filmmaker Joel Schumacher (SHOO’-mah-ker). Seal says in an Instagram video his song “Kiss From A Rose” was a “failure” when it first came out, never going above number 60 on the pop charts. He says that changed when Schumacher asked to use the song for his film, “Batman Forever.” Seal says the only difference between the version he released and the version that became a hit is that Schumacher made “a decent video” for it for free. The song hit number one and won three Grammys, including Record of the Year. Seal says the song became so big, kids thought he was Batman. Schumacher died Monday at the age of 80.

ALL TIME LOW TO BRANCH OUT IN VIDEOS

BALTIMORE (AP) – When you play in a band, making a video of playing in a band is not much of a thrill, according to All Time Low frontman Alex Gaskarth. He says he used to like that kind of video when the band started because they seemed “authentic.” He says now he feels shooting a video like that is “a day spent pretending to play the song that you play every day anyway.” Gaskarth prefers videos where the band does a bit of acting. However, with the coronavirus pandemic, they could not do anything complicated with their “Monsters” video, so they did an animated lyric video. Gaskarth says he likes how it’s got “a weird Scooby-Doo vibe.”

UK WILL ISSUE QUEEN STAMPS

LONDON (AP) – The British soon will be able to send letters with a Queen stamp that isn’t Elizabeth the Second. The Royal Mail will issue a set of stamps that shows the covers of eight albums by the band Queen, plus four of individual band members at significant Queen performances and one shot from the band’s first studio photo-shoot in 1974. The stamps go on sale July 9.

