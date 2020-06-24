AM Prep-Segue

PA. SUPREME COURT TO TAKE UP COSBY APPEAL ISSUES

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Cosby may get another bite at the legal apple. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court says it will review some of the key decisions in the comedian’s 2018 criminal trial, which ended in a conviction and prison term. The justices will review the judge’s ruling to let prosecutors call five other accusers to testify about incidents in which they say Cosby drugged and molested them. The court will also examine whether the jury should have heard Cosby’s deposition — in which he admitted giving drugs to women he wanted to bed. Cosby’s attorneys say those rulings tipped the scales of justice against the 82-year-old comedian. No matter which way it goes, the Pennsylvania high court ruling is expected to affect how prosecutors deal with other cases of alleged sexual assault in the #MeToo era.

RON JEREMY CHARGED WITH RAPE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ron Jeremy has been charged with raping three women — and sexually assaulting a fourth. Authorities in Los Angeles County lodged the charges against the adult film star. During a court appearance after the charges were announced yesterday, Jeremy declined to enter a plea. The next action in the case is Friday, when Jeremy will be arraigned. The 67-year-old porn star becomes the third man charged by a task force created in 2017 to investigate sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry. One of the other two charged: disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who’s in prison after his February conviction of sexual assault in New York.

JIMMY KIMMEL APOLOGIZES FOR BLACKFACE SKIT

UNDATED (AP) — Jimmy Kimmel says he’s sorry for wearing blackface to do impressions of NBA star Karl Malone and other Black celebrities in the 1990’s. The ABC late-night host says he’s sorry to those hurt or offended by the makeup — or by his mimicking the speech of those he was imitating. Kimmel says he delayed apologizing because he’s been under fire by right-wingers like Fox News talking head Sean Hannity. Kimmel says he skirted releasing an apology because he felt that would give his conservative critics a victory.

FBI: BUBBA WALLACE NOOSE WASN’T A HATE CRIME

UNDATED (AP) — It had all the earmarks of a hate crime. But federal authorities say the noose found in the garage area of Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace wasn’t a hate crime. The FBI says it found that the noose seen in the garage Sunday had been hanging there since at least last October. And since no one could have known which garage Wallace would be assigned to at Talladega, they couldn’t rule the incident a hate crime. Meanwhile, NASCAR says it made the right move to call authorities. Wallace has been pushing for racial equality, including urging NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag from its tracks and facilities.

TRUMP FANS, CRITICS WATCHED RALLY ON TV

NEW YORK (AP) — The audience at President Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma may have been underwhelming. But the TV ratings for Saturday’s event were strong. Nielsen reports Fox News Channel’s coverage produced its highest audience in its 24-year history. Nielsen says 8.2 million people watched Fox, the only network to carry the rally live. CNN and MSNBC only aired clips, but drew twice as many viewers as they normally do on a Saturday night.

