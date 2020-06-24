AP Entertainment Digest for Wednesday, June 24

If you have questions, please email Anthony McCartney at amccartney@ap.org. For up-to-the-minute coverage, visit coverage plan at https://newsroom.ap.org for information. For access to AP newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477. For reruns of stories and questions about the best-seller lists call the service desk at 800-838-4616. Reruns of stories are available at https://newsroom.ap.org . All times EDT unless otherwise stated.

___

WEDNESDAY, June 24, 2020

TV-ISOLATION STORIES — After COVID-19 sickened filmmaker Jeff Pope and his family, he channeled the disease’s impact into dramatic stories of life under quarantine that were taped with social distancing. By TV Writer Lynn Elber. UPCOMING: 700 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-THE TOLL-PART 5 — A trumpeter who came up in the shadow of Miles Davis then stepped out of it. An architect whose soaring stadiums and concert halls are sitting silent in his native Italy. A rocker whose song gave flight to Joan Jett. In the fifth installment in a series, The Associated Press takes a look at prominent figures in arts, entertainment and culture who have died after contracting the coronavirus. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. UPCOMING: 950 words, photos.

TV-ECO CHALLENGE FIJI — Amazon Prime Video announces the premiere date for “World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji,” hosted by Bear Grylls and with 66 teams from 30 countries competing in an 11-day, 400-mile race. By Hilary Fox. SENT: 250 words, photos.

___

REVIEWS

FILM REVIEW-EUROVISION. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. Upcoming: 700 words by 6 p.m. Wednesday, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-ATHLETE A. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. Upcoming: 700 words by 6 p.m. Wednesday, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-IRRESISTIBLE. By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. Upcoming: 700 words by 6 p.m. Wednesday, film stills.

MUSIC REVIEW-RAY LAMONTAGNE. By Pablo Gorondi. UPCOMING: Wednesday: 250 words, cover image.

MUSIC REVIEW-WILL HOGE. By Steven Wine. UPCOMING: Wednesday: 250 words, cover image.

MUSIC REVIEW-JESSIE WARE. By Cristina Jaleru. SENT: Monday: 250 words, cover image.

MUSIC REVIEW-HAIM. By Ragan Clark. UPCOMING Thursday.

MUSIC REVIEW-CORB LUND. By Steven Wine. UPCOMING Thursday.