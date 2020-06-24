AP News Digest 7:30 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————

ONLY ON AP

—————————-

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FIGHTING FOR BREATH — Guinea’s best hope for coronavirus patients lies inside a neglected yellow shed on the grounds of its main hospital: an oxygen plant that has never been turned on. But the foreign technicians and supplies needed to complete the job can’t get in under Guinea’s coronavirus lockdowns. Unlike many of Guinea’s public hospitals, the country’s lucrative mines have a steady supply of oxygen. By Lori Hinnant, Carley Petesch and Boubacar Diallo. SENT: 2,400 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 1,080 words is available.

——————-

TOP STORIES

——————-

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GLOBAL — New coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surged to their highest level in two months and are now back to where they were at the peak of the outbreak. By Nick Perry and Ken Moritsugu. SENT: 790 words, photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST. Also see MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK below.

Find more coverage of the Virus Outbreak in AP Newsroom.

ELECTION 2020 — Voters rebuff President Donald Trump and nominate two Republicans he opposed to House seats from North Carolina and Kentucky. Calls in higher-profile races in Kentucky and New York faced days of delay as swamped officials count mountains of mail-in ballots. By Christina A. Cassidy, Piper Hudspeth Blackburn and Alan Fram. SENT: 1,050 words, photos, videos.

Find more coverage of the 2020 U.S. Elections in AP Newsroom.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CIVIL RIGHTS ICONS — Bob Moses, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Andrew Young were among those who risked jail time, assaults and even assassination in the 1960s battles against racial segregation and for voting rights in the South. AP reporters have been asking ’60s leaders their thoughts on the current protests across the country. By Dan Sewell and Russell Contreras. SENT: 1,000 words, photos. With RACIAL INJUSTICE-THEN & NOW — Historian compares civil rights protests, then and now.

RUSSIA-ARCTIC HEAT WAVE — The Arctic is feverish and on fire — at least parts of it are. And that’s got scientists worried about what it means for the rest of the world. On Saturday, the thermometer hit a likely record of 100.4 degrees in the Siberian town of Verkhoyansk in Russia’s Sakha Republic. The increasing temperatures in Siberia have been linked to wildfires that grow bigger and more severe every year, and the thawing of the permafrost. By Daria Litvinova and Seth Borenstein. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-POLICE ARBITRATION — Hundreds of law enforcement officers across the country have been fired, sometimes repeatedly, for violating policies but have gotten their jobs back after appealing their cases to an arbitrator who overturned their discipline. It’s an all-too-common practice that some law and policing experts say stands in the way of real accountability. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 1,070 words, photos. Also see MORE ON RACIAL INJUSTICE below.

Find more coverage of Racial Injustice in AP Newsroom.

ISRAEL-APARTHEID — Israel’s harshest detractors have for years labeled the country an apartheid state as a tactic primarily to describe its rule over Palestinians who were denied basic rights in occupied areas. And for the most part, Israel successfully pushed back against the fraught word. But as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu moves closer to launching his annexation moves the term is increasingly becoming part of Israel’s political conversation. By Josef Federman. SENT: 1,130 words, photos. With ISRAEL-ANNEXATION — European lawmakers protest Israel annexation plans; UNITED NATIONS-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — U.N. chief hopes Israel decides against West Bank annexation.

———————————————–

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

———————————————–

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EUROPE-US-BORDERS — Americans are unlikely to be allowed into Europe when the continent reopens its borders next week, due to how the coronavirus pandemic is flaring in the U.S. and Trump’s ban on Europeans entering the United States. SENT: 520 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BALKANS — Croatia is mulling whether to partially restore border restrictions for the citizens of several other Balkan countries after a spike in cases of the coronavirus and an outbreak at an exhibition tennis tournament organized by top-ranked Novak Djokovic. SENT: 640 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPAIN-PLASTICIZED HUGS-PHOTO GALLERY — Plastic keeps virus, not love away from Spain nursing home. SENT: 370 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JEEPNEY DRIVERS-PHOTO GALLERY — Virus sidelines iconic Philippine jeeps, drivers. SENT: 420 words, photos.

———————————————

MORE ON RACIAL INJUSTICE

———————————————

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SOUTH CAROLINA — Several hundred people gathered in Marion Square, in the historic South Carolina city of Charleston, to watch the removal of a statue of former vice president and slavery advocate John C. Calhoun. SENT: 940 words, photos, video. With RACIAL INJUSTICE-WISCONSIN — Crowds tear down statues, attack Wisconsin state senator; RACIAL INJUSTICE-ROBERT E. LEE TREE — Two California national parks removing Robert E. Lee mentions.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY — The Louisville Metro police department fires one of the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, more than three months after the 26-year-old Black woman was killed in her home. SENT: 450 words, photos.

———————————————

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

———————————————

TWITTER-ELECTION-DAY-OFF — Twitter gives workers day off to vote in national elections. SENT: 320 words, photo.

ZANARDI INJURED — Pope hails Zanardi’s “lesson of humanity” through disability. SENT: 350 words, photos.

INDONESIA-ROHINGYA — Indonesian fishermen discover 94 Rohingya adrift at sea. SENT: 320 words.

VATICAN-MEXICO — Pope prays for Mexico after powerful quake. SENT: 110 words, photo.

——————————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

——————————————————

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-WISCONSIN — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is turning to a quartet of experienced Wisconsin political operatives to lead his campaign in a state that helped deliver Trump an Electoral College majority four years ago. SENT: 740 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY SENATE — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cruises to the Republican nomination in pursuit of a seventh term, but his general election challenger might not be known for days as Kentucky awaits the outcome of a competitive Democratic primary. SENT: 330 words, photo. With ELECTION 2020-NORTH CAROLINA RUNOFF — Cawthorn defeats Trump’s pick in North Carolina GOP primary.

UNITED STATES-WITHDRAWING TROOPS — The Defense Department is reviewing options to begin pulling about 10,000 troops out of Germany, as directed by Trump last week. SENT: 990 words, photo.

CONGRESS-RUSSIA PROBE — A federal prosecutor says an ally of Trump was given special treatment by the Justice Department. SENT: 950 words, photos. UPCOMING: 900 words after noon hearing.

————————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————————

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un suspended a planned military retaliation against South Korea, in an apparent slowing of the pressure campaign it has waged against its rival amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration. SENT: 900 words, photos.

KOREAS TENSIONS-WAR ANNIVERSARY — On both sides of the world’s most heavily armed border Thursday, solemn ceremonies will mark the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of a war that killed and injured millions, left large parts of the Korean Peninsula in rubble and technically continues. SENT: 1,060 words, photos. With NORTH KOREA-EUROPE-WAR ORPHANS — New film tells tale of North Korean orphans sent to Europe.

RUSSIA-PARADE — Russian President Vladimir Putin hails the defeat of Nazi Germany at the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 580 words, photos.

OBIT-GREGORY KATZ — Gregory Katz, an acclaimed correspondent for The Associated Press in London who recently led the news cooperative’s coverage of Brexit and the election of Boris Johnson as prime minister, has died. He was 67. SENT: 960 words, photos.

CHINA-INDIA — China again accuses India of provoking a border clash earlier this month that left at least 20 soldiers dead, but urges New Delhi to “meet China halfway” in restoring peace and stability along their disputed frontier high in the Himalayas. SENT: 540 words, photos. With PAKISTAN-INDIA Pakistan’s foreign minister warns India against attacks.

IRAN-NUCLEAR — Iran’s president warns the U.N. nuclear watchdog to expect a “stern response” from his country regarding the agency’s demands for Iran to provide access to sites where Tehran is thought to have stored or used undeclared nuclear material. SENT: 520 words, photo.

POLAND-PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION — Poland’s populist president is facing a tough challenge as he seeks re-election Sunday despite the devoted support of many Poles in conservative rural regions. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

THAILAND-REVOLUTION ANNIVERSARY — Anti-government activists in the Thai capital commemorate a military coup that toppled the absolute monarchy almost nine decades ago, defying official warnings and police harassment. SENT: 430 words, photos.

MONGOLIA-PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS — Mongolians are voting in parliamentary elections across the vast, lightly populated country, a U.S. ally squeezed between authoritarian governments in China and Russia. SENT: 700 words, photos.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

MARIJUANA-LOS-ANGELES — A Los Angeles City Council committee approves a series of changes to reset the city’s troubled legal marijuana market, including bolstering programs intended to help operators who suffered during the nation’s long-running war on drugs. SENT: 470 words, photos.

———————————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

———————————————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Global shares were mixed following another rally on Wall Street, tempered by fears over surging coronavirus cases in various parts of the world. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 540 words, photos.

—————-

SPORTS

—————-

A RETURN TO BASEBALL — By the time Major League Baseball returns in late July, it will have been more than four months since teams last played. The season is now going to be a 60-game sprint to the finish, held in ballparks without fans and featuring some unusual rules. By Baseball Writer Ben Walker. SENT: 990 words, photos.

——————————————

