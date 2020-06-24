AP News Digest 6:30 p.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

NEW/DEVELOPING

TEEN DEATH-RESTRAINT — A Michigan prosecutor has charged three youth facility staffers with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a Black teen. His lawyer says Cornelius Fredericks shouted “I can’t breathe” as he was being restrained. SENT: 120 words. UPCOMING: Developing.

Adds GEORGIA CHASE-DEADLY SHOOTING, ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION, BASEBALL’S RETURN-TEAMS, VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON, VIRUS OUTBREAK-TELEPHONE CARE, RACIAL INJUSTICE-ARIZONA, UNITED STATES-CHINA, UNITED NATIONS-75TH ANNIVERSARY, CIA WATCHDOG, ELECTION 2020-TRUMP LAWSUIT, POLICE SHOOTING-SOUTH CAROLINA, RACIAL INJUSTICE-CALIFORNIA-AFFIRMATIVE ACTION, FLU-VACCINE, VIRUS OUTBREAK-PGA TOUR.

ONLY ON AP

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FIGHTING FOR BREATH — Guinea’s best hope for coronavirus patients lies inside a neglected yellow shed on the grounds of its main hospital: an oxygen plant that has never been turned on. But the foreign technicians and supplies needed to complete the job can’t get in under Guinea’s coronavirus lockdowns. By Lori Hinnant, Carley Petesch and Boubacar Diallo. SENT: 2,400 words, photos, video. Abridged version also available.

TOP STORIES

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GLOBAL — Sounding a desperate warning, hospital administrators and health experts say that parts of the U.S. are on the verge of becoming overwhelmed by a resurgence of the coronavirus, lamenting that politicians and a tired-of-being-cooped-up public are letting a disaster unfold. The U.S. records a one-day total of 34,700 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in two months. By Nomaan Merchant and Juan Lozano. SENT: 880 words, photos. With FINANCIAL MARKETS — Stocks slide on Wall Street as new coronavirus cases surge. SENT: 800 words, photos.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE — A federal appeals court orders the dismissal of the criminal case against President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, avoiding a protracted court fight that would have delved deeper into the reasoning for the Justice Department’s extraordinary decision to drop the charges. By Eric Tucker. SENT: 900 words, photos.

GEORGIA CHASE-DEADLY SHOOTING — Three white men have been indicted on murder charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man fatally shot while running in a suburban neighborhood near Georgia’s coast. The three — Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. — face charges including malice and felony murder in Arbery’s death. By Kate Brumback. SENT: 780 words, photos. With RACIAL INJUSTICE-WISCONSIN — Wisconsin governor activates National Guard after violence. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION — Democrats will hold an almost entirely virtual presidential nominating convention in Milwaukee using live broadcasts and online streaming, party officials confirm. The convention will take place Aug. 17-21, with Joe Biden accepting the presidential nomination in person. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 370 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-YOUNGER CASES — Coronavirus cases are climbing rapidly among young adults in a number of states where bars, stores and restaurants have reopened — a disturbing generational shift that not only puts them in greater peril than many realize but poses an even bigger danger to older people who cross their paths. By Carla K. Johnson and Tamara Lush. SENT: 950 words, photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-FACIAL RECOGNITION — A Black man who says he was unjustly arrested because facial recognition technology mistakenly identified him as a suspected shoplifter is calling for a public apology from Detroit police. The complaint by Robert Williams is a rare challenge from someone who not only experienced an erroneous face recognition hit, but was able to discover that it was responsible for his subsequent troubles. By Technology Writer Matt O’Brien. SENT: 800 words, photo.

BASEBALL’S RETURN-TEAMS — As baseball prepares for a 60-game sprint starting next month, teams must scramble to set up “spring” training and figure out the best path forward. New rules and a condensed schedule add even more intrigue to the sport’s return. By Baseball Writer Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 800 words by 8 p.m., photos.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

FIREWORKS FOLLIES — Fireworks are a symbol of celebration, but they’re not being saved for Fourth of July festivities in the U.S. Nightly blasts from Connecticut to California have angered residents and alarmed officials. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

BAYER-MONSANTO SETTLEMENT — Bayer says it’s paying up to $10.9 billion to settle a lawsuit over subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup, which has faced numerous lawsuits over claims it causes cancer. SENT: 200 words.

ELECTION 2020-WHY THE DELAY — Kentucky and New York had primaries Tuesday, but the winners of the closest races probably won’t be known until next week. What’s going on? SENT: 800 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PERU-MALLS — Peru is giving up on virus measures in the face of a sinking economy. SENT: 810 words, photos.

TWITTER-MEME MAKER BANNED — A conservative social media user whose memes have been repeatedly reposted by President Trump has been kicked off Twitter for repeated copyright violations. SENT: 350 words, photo.

NYC MARATHON CANCELED — New York City Marathon canceled because of the coronavirus. SENT: 380 words, photos.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans say Vice President Mike Pence is reporting better trends for the coronavirus pandemic despite worrying surges in several states. UPCOMING: 600 words by 7 p.m., photos. With VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS — A private sector report is warning of continuing damage to the economy if Washington doesn’t deliver budget relief to states and local governments. SENT: 890 words, photos.

INMATES-RELIEF CHECKS — Hundreds of thousands of dollars in coronavirus relief payments have been sent to people behind bars across the U.S., and the IRS wants the money back. SENT: 900 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOLDIERS HOME — Investigators say leadership at a home for aging veterans in Massachusetts where nearly 80 residents sickened with the coronavirus have died made “substantial errors and failures” that helped the disease run rampant. SENT: 650 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EUROPE-US-BORDERS — Americans are unlikely to be allowed into Europe when the continent begins to reopen its borders from next week. SENT: 670 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRAVEL QUARANTINES — New York, Connecticut and New Jersey will require visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, beginning Thursday. SENT: 300 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TELEPHONE CARE — A portion of the U.S. population driven to stay home by the pandemic continues to rely on audio-only telephone calls for care, even as doctors’ offices reopen. UPCOMING: 900 words by 9 p.m., photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DIARY-THAT ATLANTIC OCEAN — Amid pandemic, “across the pond” becomes an Atlantic chasm. SENT: 660 words, photo.

MORE ON RACIAL INJUSTICE

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONGRESS — A Republican policing bill stalls out, blocked in a vote by Senate Democrats who dismissed it as meager “crumbs.” By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 800 words, photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-DONATIONS — A flood of donations after the death of George Floyd has left racial equality and social justice groups figuring out what to do with surplus cash. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PARKLAND ACTIVISTS — Students against gun violence are rallying for racial justice. SENT: 830 words, photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SOUTH CAROLINA — Charleston removes a symbol of its legacy, with crews taking away a statue honoring John C. Calhoun, an early U.S. vice president whose zealous defense of slavery led the nation toward civil war. SENT: 850 words, photos, video.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ARIZONA — Tucson police chief offers resignation after man’s death. SENT: 330 words.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

CONGRESS-RUSSIA PROBE — Attorney General William Barr agrees to testify before the House Judiciary Committee for the first time as the panel examines whether he has inappropriately politicized the Justice Department. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — President Trump must decide whether to support Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to annex significant parts of land the Palestinians claim for a future state. By Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee. SENT: 940 words, photos.

PELOSI-HEALTH CARE POLITICS — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveils a plan to expand the Obama-era health care law a day before the Trump administration is expected to ask the Supreme Court to overturn it. SENT: 760 words, photos.

CIA WATCHDOG — President Trump’s nominee to be the CIA’s chief watchdog pledges independence, saying he will perform his role “in an unbiased and impartial manner, free of undue or inappropriate influences” by Trump or anyone else. SENT: 660 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP LAWSUIT — A federal judge grants a leading Democratic super PAC’s request to join a court fight between President Trump and a Wisconsin TV station, which his campaign sued after it aired an ad criticizing Trump’s handling of the pandemic. SENT: 520 words, photo.

TRUMP-JUDICIAL — The Senate approves the nomination of a Mississippi judge to a federal appeals court, the 200th federal judge named by President Trump and confirmed by the Senate. SENT: 780 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

TRUMP-POLAND — President Trump says some of the 10,000 American troops he’s pulling out of Germany will be moved to Poland on NATO’s eastern bulwark to prevent Russian aggression. SENT: 820 words, photos, video.

KOSOVO-WAR CRIMES — Kosovo President Hashim Thaci and nine other former separatist fighters are indicted on a range of crimes against humanity and war crimes charges, including murder, by an international court. SENT: 560 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-CHINA — President Trump’s national security adviser warns China that America is waking up to the threat the Chinese Communist Party poses to the United States and will no longer stand by and watch it spread its ideology beyond its shores. SENT: 830 words, photo.

UNITED NATIONS-75TH ANNIVERSARY — In an interview with the AP, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discusses what he calls the biggest accomplishment of the United Nations as it approaches its 75th anniversary — and its biggest failing. UPCOMING: 800 words by 9 p.m., photos.

OBIT-GREGORY-KATZ — Gregory Katz, an acclaimed correspondent for The Associated Press in London, has died at age 67. He had been ill in recent months and had contracted COVID-19. SENT: 950 words, photos.

NATIONAL

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CALIFORNIA-AFFIRMATIVE ACTION — California voters will decide in November whether governments and public colleges and universities can consider race in their hiring and admissions decisions. SENT: 330 words.

OBIT-KHRUSHCHEV’S SON — Sergei Khrushchev, the son of late Cold War-era Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev and who became a U.S. citizen in 1999, has died at his Rhode Island home. He was 84. SENT: 250 words, photos.

POLICE SHOOTING-SOUTH CAROLINA — A South Carolina prosecutor says he will not file charges against a white police officer who fatally shot a Black teenager who pointed a gun at the officer as he ran away. SENT: 620 words, photos.

RELIGION-LIBERTY TENSION — Liberty University, a premier evangelical Christian school founded in 1971, is facing tough questions about equality as institutions across the country grapple with the stain of racism. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

ROMANCE SCAM-COUPLE CHARGED — Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey couple helped run an international romance scam that used bogus profiles on dating websites to woo dozens of victims into giving up more than $6 million. SENT: 220 words.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

FLU-VACCINE — The flu vaccine did a disappointing job last winter in the U.S., and officials worry that might be a bad sign for the fall. By Medical Writer Mike Stobbe. SENT: 510 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DENTAL RECOVERY — Nearly all U.S. dental offices will be cleaning teeth again by the end of June, but business as usual won’t return for a while. SENT: 740 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

IMF-GLOBAL OUTLOOK — The International Monetary Fund sharply lowers its forecast for global growth this year because it envisions far more severe economic damage from the coronavirus than it did just two months ago. SENT: 650 words, photos. With VIRUS OUTBREAK-COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE — Virus pummels commercial real estate, could end long boom. SENT: 960 words.

SPORTS

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PGA TOUR — The caddies for Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell test positive for the coronavirus, and McDowell withdraws from the Travelers Championship in Connecticut. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 620 words, photos.

