Daybook-Wednesday-Agencies

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 – Thursday, Jun. 25 9:00 AM National Institute of Standards and Technology Information Security and Privacy Advisory Board meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-10375, https://twitter.com/usnistgov

Contacts: NIST, inquiries@nist.gov, 1 301 975 6478

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 9:00 AM Internal Revenue Service Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-12265, https://twitter.com/IRSnews

Contacts: IRS media relations, 1 202 622 4000

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 11:00 AM NASA Astrophysics Advisory Committee virtual meeting concludes, via teleconference and WebEx

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-12534, https://twitter.com/NASA

Contacts: NASA, 1 202 358 1600

As noted above, this meeting will be available telephonically and by WebEx only. You must use a touch-tone phone to participate in this meeting. Any interested person may dial the USA toll free conference call number 1-877-922-4779 or toll number 1-312-470-7379, passcode 5276208, to participate in this meeting by telephone on both days. The WebEx link is https://nasaenterprise.webex.com/; the meeting number on 23 Jun, is 905 738 400, password is Apac0620#; and the meeting number on 24 Jun is 904 887 045, password is Apac0620#

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 11:00 AM Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Board on Radiation and Worker Health conference call

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-09400, https://twitter.com/CDCgov

Contacts: CDC press, media@cdc.gov, 1 404 639 3286

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 11:00 AM Department of Energy Fusion Energy Sciences Advisory Committee meeting concludes

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-11773, https://twitter.com/ENERGY

Contacts: Department of Energy press, DOENews@hq.doe.gov, 1 202 586 4940

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 1:00 PM Department of Defense Uniform Formulary Beneficiary Advisory Panel meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-11336, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD press, 1 703 697 5131

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 2:00 PM SEC Closed Meeting

Location: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F St NE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.sec.gov/news/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/SEC_News

Contacts: SEC public affairs, news@sec.gov, 1 202 551 4120

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 3:00 PM National Institutes of Health Task Force on Research Specific to Pregnant Women and Lactating Women meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-11980, https://twitter.com/NIHforHealth

Contacts: Lisa Kaeser, NIH, kaeserl@mail.nih.gov, 1 301 496 0536

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 – Thursday, Jun. 25 3:00 PM VA JBL/CS SMRB joint meeting – Department of Veterans Affairs Joint Biomedical Laboratory Research and Development and Clinical Science Research and Development Services Scientific Merit Review Board meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-10873, https://twitter.com/DeptVetAffairs

Contacts: VA press, VAPublicAffairs@VA.gov, 1 202 273 6000

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 – Thursday, Jun. 25 Federal Accounting Standards Advisory Board meeting

Location: Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.fasab.gov/, https://twitter.com/usfasab

Contacts: FASAB, fasab@fasab.gov, 1 202 512 7350

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 Federal Energy Regulatory Commission conference on market efficiency continues – Federal Energy Regulatory Commission conference, to discuss opportunities for increasing real-time and day-ahead market efficiency and enhancing the resilience of the bulk power system through improved software

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-03795, https://twitter.com/FERC

Contacts: FERC press, PressDL@ferc.gov, 1 202 502 8680

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 9:00 AM National Institute of Standards and Technology Information Security and Privacy Advisory Board meeting concludes

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-10375, https://twitter.com/usnistgov

Contacts: NIST, inquiries@nist.gov, 1 301 975 6478

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 9:00 AM U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission meeting – U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission meeting to review and edit drafts of the 2020 Annual Report to Congress

Location: 444 North Capitol St NE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-12872, https://twitter.com/USCC_GOV

Contacts: Jameson Cunningham, U.S.-China Commission communications, jcunningham@uscc.gov, 1 202 624 1496

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM Foreign Claims Settlement Commission meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-08585

Contacts: Patricia Hall, Foreign Claims Settlement Commission, 1 202 616 6975

Open. Members of the public who wish to observe the meeting via teleconference should contact Patricia M. Hall, Foreign Claims Settlement Commission, Tele: (202) 616-6975, two business days in advance of the meeting. Individuals will be given call-in information upon notice of attendance to the Commission.

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM International Trade Administration Advisory Committee on Supply Chain Competitiveness meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-12687, https://twitter.com/TradeGov

Contacts: Richard Boll, International Trade Administration, richard.boll@trade.gov, 1 202 482 1135

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Board of Directors Meeting, via webcast

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-13555, https://twitter.com/FDICgov

Contacts: FDIC media, mediarequests@fdic.gov, 1 202 898 6993

Visit http://fdic.windrosemedia.com to view the live event.

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 12:30 PM Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Advisory Panel on Outreach and Education meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-12653, https://twitter.com/CMSgovPress

Contacts: CMS media affairs, press@cms.hhs.gov, 1 202 690 6145

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 Federal Energy Regulatory Commission conference on market efficiency concludes – Federal Energy Regulatory Commission conference, to discuss opportunities for increasing real-time and day-ahead market efficiency and enhancing the resilience of the bulk power system through improved software

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-03795, https://twitter.com/FERC

Contacts: FERC press, PressDL@ferc.gov, 1 202 502 8680

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jun. 26 10:00 AM Department of Defense Board of Actuaries meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-12292, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD press, 1 703 697 5131

——————–

Friday, Jun. 26 1:00 PM President Trump speaks at American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting – American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting, with remarks from President Donald Trump * The board was established to provide advice and recommendations to the interagency National Council for the American Worker on ‘ways to encourage the private sector and educational institutions to combat the skills crisis by investing in and increasing demand-driven education, training, and re-training, including training through apprenticeships and work-based learning opportunities’

Location: Eisenhower Executive Office Building, 1650 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-12447, https://twitter.com/CommerceGov

Contacts: Department of Commerce public affairs, publicaffairs@doc.gov, 1 202 482 4883

——————–

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jun. 26 1:00 PM Health and Human Services Department National Clinical Care Commission meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-10925, https://twitter.com/HHSgov

Contacts: HHS press, media@hhs.gov, 1 202 690 6343, https://twitter.com/SpoxHHS