Daybook-Wednesday-Congress-House

Wednesday, Jun. 24 10:00 AM House Dems unveil health care bill – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and fellow House Democrats unveil the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act

Location: H-207, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Mandatory TV pool (NBC on Cap DA 12). Only one editorial representative per outlet. Face masks are recommended.

Wednesday, Jun. 24 11:00 AM House Homeland Security subcommittee virtual hearing on the Islamic State group and al-Qaida – Intelligence & Counterterrorism Subcommittee virtual hearing on ‘Examining the Threat from ISIS and Al Qaeda’, with testimony from former CIA Acting Director and Deputy Director Michael Morell; and former Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs and former U.S. Coordinator for Counterterrorism Tina Kaidanow

Wednesday, Jun. 24 11:30 AM House Commerce subcommittees joint remote hearing on disinformation – Communications and Technology Subcommittee and Consumer Protection and Commerce Subcommittee joint remote hearing on ‘A Country in Crisis: How Disinformation Online is Dividing the Nation’, held via Cisco Webex, with testimony from Color of Change Senior Campaign Director Brandi Collins-Dexter; University of California, Berkeley Professor Hany Farid; Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies President Spencer Overton; and DigitalFrontiers Advocacy Principal Neil Fried

Wednesday, Jun. 24 12:00 PM House Judiciary Committee hearing on DoJ oversight and ‘threats to prosecutorial independence’ – Hearing on ‘Oversight of the Department of Justice: Political Interference and Threats to Prosecutorial Independence’, with testimony from Department of Justice whistleblowers John Elias and Aaron Zelinsky, and former Deputy Attorney General Donald Ayer

Location: CVC-200, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, Washington, DC

Wednesday, Jun. 24 1:00 PM House Small Business subcommittee hearing on dynamic Between the DPA and small contractors – Contracting and Infrastructure Subcommittee hearing on ‘An Overview of the Dynamic Between the Defense Production Act and Small Contractors’, held via Cisco Webex, with testimony from Koprince Law Attorney-Senior Associate Ian Patterson; Holland & Knight Attorney-Partner David Black; National Defense Industrial Association Small Business Division Chair Mary Lockhart; and Wyoming Machine Co-President Traci Tapani

Wednesday, Jun. 24 2:00 PM House of Representatives meets in a pro forma session

No votes expected

Wednesday, Jun. 24 3:30 PM House Dems discuss bill to expand high-speed internet access – House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, Rural Broadband Task Force members and other House Democrats discuss legislation to expand access to high-speed internet, via news conference

Location: HVC Studio A, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Mandatory TV pool (CNN on Cap DA 12). Only one editorial representative per outlet. Face masks are recommended (access thru HVC 117).

Wednesday, Jun. 24 5:00 PM House Judiciary subcommittee Business Meeting – Immigration and Citizenship Subcommittee Business Meeting, to consider ‘Request for a Department of Homeland Security Departmental Report on the Beneficiary of ‘H.R. 7146, For the relief of Victoria Galindo Lopez” * Begins at 5:00 PM EDT or after the conclusion of the Committee hearing on ‘Oversight of the Department of Justice: Political Interference and Threats to Prosecutorial Independence’

Location: CVC-200, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, Washington, DC

Thursday, Jun. 25 9:00 AM House Natural Resources subcommittee legislative hearing – Water, Oceans, and Wildlife Subcommittee legislative hearing, on ‘H.R. 1776, Captive Primate Safety Act’, ‘H.R. 2264, Bear Protection Act of 2019’, ‘H.R. 2492, St. Mary’s Reinvestment Act’, ‘H.R. 2871, Aquifer Recharge Flexibility Act’, ‘H.R. 3937, Nathaniel ‘Nat’ Washington Power Plant’, and ‘H.R. 6761, Murder Hornet Eradication Act’ * Held via Cisco Webex and in Rm 1324, Longworth House Office Building

Thursday, Jun. 25 9:00 AM House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on federal courts during coronavirus – Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet Subcommittee ‘Federal Courts During the Covid-19 Pandemic: Best Practices, Opportunities for Innovation, and Lessons for the Future’

Location: Rm 2141, Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM House expected to vote on Justice in Policing Act – House of Representatives meets for legislative business, with the agenda including consideration of ‘H.R.7120, Justice in Policing Act of 2020’, as well as ‘Patents for Humanity Program Improvement Act’, under suspension of the rules

Location: United States Capitol, Washington, DC

First votes expected as early as 11:30 AM EDT

Thursday, Jun. 25 12:00 PM House Oversight subcommittee hearing on serving the public during a pandemic – Government Operations Subcommittee hearing on ‘Frontline Feds: Serving the Public During a Pandemic’, held via WebEx, with testimony from American Federation of Government Employees National Policy Director Jacqueline Simon; National Safety Council President and CEO Lorraine Martin; and Government Accountability Office Managing Director for Strategic Issues J. Christopher Mihm

Thursday, Jun. 25 12:00 PM House Financial Services subcommittee hearing on capital markets and emergency lending during coronavirus – Investor Protection, Entrepreneurship and Capital Markets Subcommittee hearing on ‘Capital Markets and Emergency Lending in the COVID-19 Era’, with testimony from Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton * Held in a ‘hybrid’ format, with Members participating remotely via Cisco WebEx or in person in Rm 2128, Rayburn House Office Building. To ensure social distancing, access to the hearing room is limited to Members, Committee staff, and witnesses

Thursday, Jun. 25 2:00 PM Health Subcommittee remote hearing on ‘Examining the COVID-19 Nursing Home Crisis’

Friday, Jun. 26 9:00 AM House expected to vote on DC Statehood Act – House of Representatives meets for legislative business, with the agenda including consideration of ‘H.R.51, Washington, D.C. Admission Act’, alongside ‘H.J.Res. 76 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Education relating to ‘Borrower Defense Institutional Accountability’, ‘H.J.Res. 90 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, U.S. Code, of the rule submitted by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency relating to ‘Community Reinvestment Act Regulations’, ‘ H.R. 5332 – Protecting Your Credit Score Act of 2019’ and ‘H.R. 3094 -To designate the National Pulse Memorial located at 1912 South Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida, 32806, and for other purposes’, under suspension of the rules

Location: United States Capitol, Washington, DC

Friday, Jun. 26 9:00 AM House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing – Hearing on ‘Accountability in Crisis: GAO’s Recommendations to Improve the Federal Coronavirus Response’ * Hybrid hearing, held via WebEx and in Rm 1324, Longworth House Office Building

Friday, Jun. 26 12:00 PM POSTPONED: House Financial Services subcommittee virtual hearing on ‘Insuring Against a Pandemic’ – POSTPONED: Housing, Community Development and Insurance Subcommittee virtual hearing on ‘Insuring Against a Pandemic: Challenges and Solutions for Policyholders and Insurers’

Completely virtual with all Members participating remotely; livestreamed on https://financialservices.house.gov/live/