Associated Press Daybook-Wednesday-Congress-Senate for Wednesday, Jun. 24.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The DC bureau is reachable at 202-641-9713 and 202-641-9714. Send daybook items to daybook@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington DC and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 9:30 AM Senate Natural Resources Committee hearing on coronavirus impacts on mineral supply chains – Hearing ‘The Impact of COVID-19 on Mineral Supply Chains’, with testimony from U.S. Geological Survey National Minerals Information Center Materials Flow Analysis Section Chief Dr Nedal Nassar; Atlantic Council Global Energy Center Senior Fellow Joe Bryan; Umicore USA President Mark Caffarey; Hudson Institute Senior Fellow Thomas Duesterberg; and Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Managing Director Simon Moores * Members may participate in person or online. Committee follows guidelines developed to protect the health of members, staff, and the public, including maintaining six-foot social distance spacing in the hearing room and not accommodating in-person visitors

Location: Rm 366, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://energy.senate.gov/public/

Contacts: Senate Energy Committee, 1 202 224 4971

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 10:00 AM Senate Committee on the Judiciary nominations hearing

Location: Rm 226, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://judiciary.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/senjudiciary

Contacts: Senate Judiciary Committee press, 1 202 224 7703

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 10:00 AM Senate Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on the role of the Strategic National Stockpile in pandemic response – Hearing on ‘The Role of the Strategic National Stockpile in Pandemic Response, held via videconference, with testimony from former CDC Director Julie Gerberding; RAND Corporation Senior Policy Researcher Dr Daniel Gerstein; former Department of Health and Human Services Strategic National Stockpile Director W. Gregory Burel; and Oregon Office of Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps (on behalf of National Emergency Management Association)

Weblinks: http://hsgac.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/SenRonJohnson

Contacts: Senate Committee on Homeland Security, 1 202 224 2627

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 10:00 AM Senate Commerce Committee hearing on FCC oversight – Hearing on ‘Oversight of the Federal Communications Commission’, with testimony from FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, and Commissioners Michael O’Rielly, Brendan Carr, Jessica Rosenworcel, and Geoffrey Starks

Location: Rm 253, Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://commerce.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenateCommerce

Contacts: Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, & Transportation press, 1 202 224 4546

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 10:00 AM Business Meeting, to consider ‘S. XXX, United States Grain Standards Reauthorization Act of 2020’

Location: Rm G50, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://agriculture.senate.gov/

Contacts: Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee, 1 202 224 2035

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 10:00 AM Senate Agriculture Committee legislative hearing – Legislative hearing on ‘S. 3894, The Growing Climate Solutions Act of 2020’, with testimony from corn and soybean producer and Environmental Defense Fund Farmer Adviser Brent Bible; American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall; National Farmers Union President Rob Larew; and Land O’Lakes Truterra Vice President Jason Weller

Location: Rm G50, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://agriculture.senate.gov/

Contacts: Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee, 1 202 224 2035

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 10:00 AM Nominations hearing considers Peter Michael Thomson to be Inspector General of the CIA

Location: Rm 325, Russell Senate Office Bldg, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://intelligence.senate.gov

Contacts: Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, 1 202 224 1700

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 10:00 AM Senate votes on nominated circuit court judge Cory Wilson – Senate convenes and proceeds to executive session to resume consideration of the nomination of Cory Wilson to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Fifth Circuit

Location: U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.senate.gov/

Contacts: Senate, 1 202 224 3121

Post cloture time on the Wilson nomination will expire at 11:30am on Wednesday, and the Senate will vote on that nomination, followed by a vote on cloture the Motion to Proceed to S. 3985, the Justice Act.

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 12:30 PM Senate Republican luncheon

Location: Rm 216, Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://src.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenateGOP

Contacts: Senate Republican Conference , 1 202 224 2764

CBS pool fed on CAP DA 14 (set up not prior to 11:30am)

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 2:30 PM Senate Budget Committee nominations hearing – Nominations hearing considers Derek Kan to be Office and Management and Budget Deputy Director * Committee follows guidelines developed to protect the health of Members, witnesses, staff, and the public, including maintaining six-foot social distance spacing in the hearing room and not accommodating in-person visitors

Location: Rm 301, Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://budget.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/SenateBudget

Contacts: Senate Budget Committee, 1 202 224 0642

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 2:30 PM Senate Indian Affairs Committee legislative hearing – Legislative hearing on ‘S. 2165, Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony Act of 2019’, ‘S. 2716, A bill to amend the Grand Ronde Reservation Act, and for other purposes’, ‘S. 2912, the Blackwater Trading Post Land Transfer Act’, ‘S. 3019, the Montana Water Rights Protection Act’, ‘S. 3044, Western Tribal Water Infrastructure Act of 2019’, ‘S. 3099, the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium Land Transfer Act of 2019’, and ‘S. 3100, the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium Land Transfer Act of 2019’

Location: Rm 562, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://indian.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/IndianCommittee

Contacts: Senate Committee on Indian Affairs , 1 202 224 2251

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM CBP acting head testifies to Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee – Hearing on ‘CBP Oversight: Examining the Evolving Challenges Facing the Agency’, with testimony from Customs and Border Protection COO and Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan * Held in person and via videconference

Location: Rm 562, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://hsgac.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/SenRonJohnson

Contacts: Senate Committee on Homeland Security, 1 202 224 2627

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM Senate Judiciary Committee Executive Business Meeting – Executive Business Meeting, with agenda including ‘S. 685, Inspector General Access Act of 2019’; ‘S. 3398, EARN IT Act of 2020’; and the nominations of Owen McCurdy Cypher, to be U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan; Thomas Foster, to be U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Virginia; and Tyreece Miller, to be U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee

Location: Rm 325, Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://judiciary.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/senjudiciary

Contacts: Senate Judiciary Committee press, 1 202 224 7703