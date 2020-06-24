Associated Press Daybook-Wednesday-General for Wednesday, Jun. 24.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The DC bureau is reachable at 202-641-9713 and 202-641-9714. Send daybook items to daybook@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington DC and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 – Thursday, Jun. 25 8:00 AM ROK-U.S. Strategic Forum 2020 – ‘ROK-U.S. Strategic Forum 2020: 70 Years Later: Bringing Peace to the Korean Peninsula and Beyond’, hosted by Center for Strategic and International Studies and the Korea Foundation, to discuss the process of the transition to a permanent peace on the Korean peninsula, the status of the U.S.-ROK alliance, the current global health crisis, the role of global economic governance and multilateral economic response, and opportunities for the future-oriented U.S.-ROK collaboration in security and innovation. Includes keynote from South Korean First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Sei-young

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, https://twitter.com/handrewschwartz

Webcast live from https://www.csis.org/events/online-event-rok-us-strategic-forum-2020

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 9:00 AM Aspen Institute virtual event on protecting digital reality – ‘Aspen Tech Policy Hub Demo Day – Protecting Your Digital Reality’ Aspen Institute virtual event, on how individuals can protect themselves online. Speakers include Arceo.ai Chairman Raj Shah and Minnesota Senate developer Cecilia Donnelly Krum

Weblinks: http://www.aspeninstitute.org, https://twitter.com/AspenInstitute

Contacts: David Alban Hidalgo, The Aspen Institute, David.AlbanHidalgo@aspeninstitute.org

https://bit.ly/atph-demo-days-2020-digital-reality

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 9:30 AM Atlantic Council online discussion with German Defence Minister – Atlantic Council hosts German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer for an online discussion on ‘transatlantic resilience’ in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the future of the transatlantic alliance, and the geopolitical challenges from Russia and China. Other speakers include AC Northern Europe Director Anna Wieslander

Weblinks: http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/AtlanticCouncil

Contacts: Atlantic Council press, press@atlanticcouncil.org, 1 202 778 4993

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 10:00 AM U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission virtual hearing – U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) virtual hearing on ‘The Chinese View of Strategic Competition with the United States’, including an assessment of U.S.-China strategic competition over the last 20 years in the economic, military and ideological domains, with panelists University of California San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy Chair of Chinese International Affairs Barry Naughton; CNA China and Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Division Vice President and Director David Finkelstein; former Washington Post Beijing Bureau Chief John Pomfret; Center for a New American Security Associate Fellow Kristine Lee; East West Center Vice President Satu Limaye; U.S. Army War College Strategic Studies Institute Research Professor of Latin American Studies R. Evan Ellis; European Council on Foreign Relations Asia Programme Director Janka Oertel; CNA Principal Research Scientist Alison Kaufman; and former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Michele Flournoy

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-12871, https://twitter.com/USCC_GOV

Contacts: Jameson Cunningham, U.S.-China Commission communications, jcunningham@uscc.gov, 1 202 624 1496

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 10:00 AM Brookings online discussion on global aid – ‘How transparent is global aid now, and where do we go from here?’ online discussion hosted by Brookings Institution, with the agenda including the publication of the 2020 Aid Transparency Index – ‘the only independent measure of aid transparency among the world’s major donors, providing insights into how transparent the 47 major aid and development agencies are, who has topped the Index, and what are the next steps for transparency and accountability’ in conjunction with Publish What You Fund – The Global Campaign for Aid Transparency. Featured speakers include Publish What You Fund CEO Gary Forster, Save the Children Public Policy and Advocacy Vice President Nora O’Connell, Nigerian Ministry of Finance Development Assistance Database Manager Henry Asor Nkang, and Moldova USAID Mission in Chisinau Mission Director Scott Hocklander

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsMetro, #StateofCapRegion

Contacts: Brookings Institution events, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 10:00 AM OAS Permanent Council meeting – Organization of American States Permanent Council virtual regular meeting to discuss the ‘Situation in Nicaragua’; to learn of ‘Activities of the General Secretariat in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic’, in particular of the Secretariat for Multidimensional Security and the Pan-American Development Foundation; and to debate the theme for the Fiftieth Regular Session of the General Assembly

Weblinks: http://www.oas.org, https://twitter.com/OAS_official

Contacts: Monica Reyes, OAS media, MReyes@oas.org

http://www.oas.org/en/media_center/webcast_schedule.asp

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 10:00 AM USIP event on peace talks in Afghanistan – U.S. Institute of Peace hosts former Afghanistan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, who discusses ‘obstacles and opportunities for negotiations with the Taliban’

Weblinks: http://www.usip.org, https://twitter.com/USIP

Contacts: USIP media, media@usip.org

https://www.usip.org/events/he-abdullah-abdullah-discusses-peace-talks-afghanistan#

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 11:00 AM U.S. Chamber of Commerce webinar on the impact of coronavirus on commercial construction – ‘Construction in the Time of COVID-19’ webinar hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with USG Corporation, to discuss the toll of coronavirus on construction, new procedures to protect worker health and safety, and how the construction industry is ‘poised to lead the way to a quick recovery across the broader economy’. Speakers include USG Corporation CEO Christopher Griffin, U.S. Chamber Senior Economist Curtis Dubay, and Association of the Wall and Ceiling Industry CEO Michael Stark

Weblinks: http://www.uschamber.com, https://twitter.com/USChamber

Contacts: U.S. Chamber of Commerce press, press@uschamber.com, 1 202 463 5682

Members of the press can RSVP at https://www.cvent.com/c/express/e78c53c9-1bb6-4ec9-9574-1f2eeb30c602

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 11:00 AM Atlantic Council online discussion on future battery technology – ‘Beyond lithium-ion: Charging into the future’ Atlantic Council online discussion, to examine the future of advanced battery technologies and energy storage. Featured speakers include Solid Power CEO Doug Campbell, BloombergNEF Head of Energy Storage Dr James Frith, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Principal Vivas Kumar and Innovate United Kingdom Faraday Battery Challenge Deputy Director Jacqui Murray

Weblinks: http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/AtlanticCouncil

Contacts: Atlantic Council press, press@atlanticcouncil.org, 1 202 778 4993

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 12:00 PM CPPC webinar on ‘Pharmaceutical Rebate Walls and Step Therapy’ – ‘Pharmaceutical Rebate Walls and Step Therapy: Real-Life Risks and Potential Policy Solutions’ webinar hosted by the Coalition to Protect Patient Choice, to discuss access to innovative medicines, and proposed policy and regulatory reforms that are intended to help protect the needs of patients and providers, with UC Hastings Law Center for Innovation Director Professor Robin Feldman; Coalition of State Rheumatology Organizations President Dr Madelaine Feldman; Global Healthy Living Foundation Director of Policy and General Counsel Steven Newmark; Xcenda Reimbursement and Policy Insights Vice President Jennifer Snow; and Federal Trade Commission Commissioner Rohit Chopra Attorney Advisor Holly Vedova

Weblinks: http://www.thecppc.com

Contacts: David Balto, CPPC, david.balto@dcantitrustlaw.com

Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZItdOChqzgtHNXyFn9jIIB6d7Ru22625zFU

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 12:00 PM Aspen Institute virtual event on school sports – ‘Reimagining School Sports in America’ Aspen Institute virtual event, to discuss the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to build school sports models tailored to the needs and interests of students and society in the 21st century. Speakers include ESPN lead soccer analyst Taylor Twellman, National Federation of State High School Associations Executive Director Dr Karissa Niehoff, Sidwell Friends School Director of Equity, Justice, and Community Natalie Randolph, and School District of Philadelphia Executive Director of Athletics Jimmy Lynch

Weblinks: http://www.aspeninstitute.org, https://twitter.com/AspenInstitute

Contacts: Jon Solomon, The Aspen Institute, Jon.Solomon@aspeninstitute.org, 1 205 572 2907

Media can register at: https://www.aspenprojectplay.org/webinars/reimagining-school-sports-in-america https://aspeninst.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_B9gO4JJBTQyqvMlrEiaZPw

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 12:00 PM New America webcast event on perceptions of higher education in 2020 – ‘Varying Degrees: How Americans Perceive Higher Education in 2020’ New America online event, on the results of the ‘Varying Degrees 2020’ report, which surveyed 1,512 Americans ages 18 and older to better understand their perceptions of education after high school before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Speakers include National Association of Student Personnel Administrators Research, Policy, and Civic Engagement Director Kill Dunlap, National Association of College and University Business Officers Research and Policy Analysis Director Ken Redd, Art and Science Group Principal David Strauss, Ithaka S+R Surveys and Research manager Christine Wolff-Eisenberg

Weblinks: http://www.newamerica.org/, https://twitter.com/NewAmerica

Contacts: New America events, events@newamerica.org

https://newamerica.zoom.us/webinar/register/3415916399103/WN_dBEh8-FmTa-sTpfbgQi4xQ

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 12:00 PM WRI online discussion on ocean energy and mineral resources – ‘The Link between Ocean Energy and Mineral Resources’ online discussion hosted by World Resources Institute, with featured speakers including United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for the Ocean Peter Thomson, University of Bergen Professor Peter Haugan, University of California, San Diego Professor Lisa Levin, Natural History Museum, London Scientific Associate Dr Diva Amon, and International Renewable Energy Agency Innovation for Renewable Energy Technologies Team Lead Francisco Boshell

Weblinks: http://www.wri.org/, https://twitter.com/worldresources

Contacts: WRI, 1 202 729 7600

https://www.wri.org/events/2020/06/webinar-link-between-ocean-energy-and-mineral-resources

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 12:00 PM ‘Chasing Cancer’ Washington Post Live discussion – ‘Chasing Cancer: How the COVID-19 Pandemic Effects Cancer Outcomes’ Washington Post Live discussion, on the disparities in the ‘urgent and essential cancer treatments’, and the differences in case faced by many older people living with cancer, barriers to providing optimal care and what can be done to address the issue. Speakers include Columbia University Assistant Professor of Medicine Siddhartha Mukherjee, Johns Hopkins University Distinguished Professor Otis Brawley, and Pfizer Chief Patient Officer Dara Richardson-Heron

Weblinks: http://www.washingtonpost.com/, https://twitter.com/washingtonpost

Contacts: Nancy Murphy, The Washington Post communications and events, Nancy.Murphy@washpost.com, 1 202 334 7181, 1 202 309 9590

Streaming will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET wapo.st/chasingcancerjune24

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 12:30 PM Axios / No Kid Hungry virtual event on the ‘growing hunger crisis’ – ‘1 Good Thing: Addressing the Growing Hunger Crisis’ live, virtual event hosted by Axios and No Kid Hungry to discuss the state of hungry children in America, focusing on the challenges of feeding children in the summer months, with FieldTrip Harlem founder JJ Johnson, Share Our Strength National Policy Advisor Dorothy McAuliffe, and No Kid Hungry Campaign Louisiana Director Rhonda Jackson

Weblinks: https://1goodthing.splashthat.com, https://twitter.com/axios

Contacts: Axios events, events@axios.com

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 1:00 PM POLITICO Live virtual event on ‘The Speed of Science post-COVID-19’ – ‘The Speed of Science post-COVID-19’ POLITICO Live virtual event, to discuss the future of science in a post-coronavirus world, explore what lessons can be learned to accelerate medical research outside of coronavirus, what can be done to minimize misinformation from flawed or inaccurate scientific studies published during a public health emergency, and how can newly developed drugs and vaccines be distributed equitably. Includes conversation between POLITICO CEO Patrick Steel and Genentech CEO Alexander Hardy

Weblinks: https://speedofsciencepost-covid-19.splashthat.com/, https://twitter.com/POLITICOEvents, #POLITICOHealth

Contacts: POLITICO Events, politicolive@politico.com

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 1:00 PM CSIS online discussion with TIME’S UP representatives – ‘The Global Economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women’ online discussion hosted by Center for Strategic and International Studies, with featured speakers including TIME’S UP Chief Strategy and Policy Adviser Jennifer Klein and Director of Research and Strategy Rakeen Mabud, and Council on Foreign Relations Senior Fellow Rachel Vogelstein

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, https://twitter.com/handrewschwartz

https://www.csis.org/events/online-event-global-economic-impact-covid-19-women

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 1:00 PM Wilson Center online discussion on refugees and coronavirus – ‘Refugees and COVID-19: The Case of the Syrian and Rohingya Crises’ online discussion hosted by Wilson Center, with featured speakers including Manzoor Hasan (BRAC University), Omar Kadkoy (Economic Policy Research Foundation of Turkey), Mathew Reynolds (UNHCR), Jennifer Poidatz (Catholic Relief Services) and Michael Kugelman (Senior Associate for South Asia)

Weblinks: http://www.wilsoncenter.org/, https://twitter.com/TheWilsonCenter

Contacts: Wilson Center media, 1 202 691 4075

https://www.wilsoncenter.org/event/refugees-and-covid-19-case-syrian-and-rohingya-crises

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 1:00 PM CNAS 2020 National Security Conference continues with ‘The Pitch’ – Center for a New American Security and Axios continue the CNAS 2020 National Security Conference with ‘The Pitch: A Competition of New Ideas’, with applications making their ‘pitch for innovative policy ideas to renew American competitiveness’ in front of a distinguished panel of judges and live virtual audience

Weblinks: http://www.cnas.org/, https://twitter.com/CNASdc

Contacts: Jasmine Butler , CNAS events, jbutler@cnas.org, 1 202 457 9426; Cole Stevens, CNAS media, cstevens@cnas.org, 1 202 695 8166;

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 1:30 PM ACS virtual event on ‘Progressive Federalism and the LGBTQ Community’ – ‘Progressive Federalism and the LGBTQ Community’ American Constitution Society virtual event, to discuss the possibilities of progressive federalism for securing legal rights and protections for the LGBTQ community. Featured speakers include Colorado state Rep. Brianna Titone, Human Rights Campaign State Legislative Director and Senior Counsel Cathryn Oakley, and Killmer, Lane and Newman Partner Mari Newman

Weblinks: http://www.acslaw.org, https://twitter.com/acslaw

Contacts: ACS Law press, press@acslaw.org

http://getinvolved.acslaw.org/component/events/event/606

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 1:30 PM PCLOB virtual public forum on Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act – Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board holds virtual public forum to examine the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) in light of recent Department of Justice Inspector General reports on the law’s use. Speakers include Brennan Center for Justice Liberty and National Security Program Co-Director Elizabeth Goitein, National Review Institute Senior Fellow Andrew McCarthy, former Homeland Security Advisor Kenneth Wainstein, Georgetown University Law Center Visiting Professor Mary Mccord, and University of Texas School of Law’s Robert Chesney

Contacts: Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, privacyboard@who.eop.gov, 1 202 456 1240

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 2:00 PM National Law Enforcement Museum event on jail diversion project – National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum online event, on the Miami-Dade Criminal Mental Health Project, a novel approach to solving the mental health crisis that could be the model to tackle the much larger epidemic in the law enforcement system throughout the U.S. Keynote from Matthew Harris Ornstein Memorial Foundation Vice President Norman Ornstein, City of Miami Police Department Sgt. John Blackerby, Miami-Dade County Crisis Intervention Team Coordinator Habsi Kaba, Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court of Florida Associate Administrative Judge Steve Leifman, and Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle

Weblinks: http://lawenforcementmuseum.org, https://twitter.com/NLEMuseum

Contacts: National Law Enforcement Museum, info@lawenforcementmuseum.org, 1 202 737 3400

Registration is required to attend the event: https://lawenforcementmuseum.org/events/the-definition-of-insanity-virtual-film-screening-and-panel-discussion/

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 3:00 PM FixUS hosts ‘A Call to Service’ virtual conversation – FixUS hosts ‘A Call to Service’ virtual conversation, to discuss ideas and proposals to increase service opportunities, and what can be learnt from veterans about the benefits of national service. Speakers include Kimberly Mitchell (National University), Jill Rough (National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service), and Jesse Colvin (Service Year Alliance) * FixUS is a project of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget

Weblinks: http://crfb.org, https://twitter.com/BudgetHawks

Contacts: CRFB events, events@crfb.org

Register at https://act.myngp.com/Forms/630352815608694784?midqs=ijHX0IMpGRV0p_5hUz05mw==

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 3:00 PM Census Bureau announces winner of the ‘Get Out the Count’ video prize challenge – U.S. Census Bureau hosts a virtual event to announce the winners of the 2020 Census ‘Get Out the Count’ video prize challenge. Census Accelerate, an initiative within the innovation arm of the U.S. Census Bureau, awards a total of $50,000 to the top three most engaging, impactful and informative short form video submissions that demonstrate the importance of the 2020 Census. Presenters include Census Bureau Deputy Director Ron Jarmin, Census Open Innovation Lab Intergovernmental Strategic Liaison Haley Ashcom Miller, and Director of Operations Lorean Molina-Irizarry

Weblinks: http://www.census.gov/, https://twitter.com/uscensusbureau

Contacts: U.S. Census Bureau press inquiries, pio@census.gov, 1 301 763 3030

Census Bureau will broadcast the event live on www.census.gov/newsroom/census-live.html

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 3:30 PM Aspen Institute virtual event on restaurants and coronavirus – ‘A Table for None: Does It Matter If Restaurants Survive the Pandemic?’ Aspen Institute virtual event, on whether dining socially is an essential human experience and how restaurants can help shape the culture of our communities. Speakers include Prune chef and owner Gabrielle Hamiltonand New York Times national food correspondent Kim Severson

Weblinks: http://www.aspeninstitute.org, https://twitter.com/AspenInstitute

Contacts: Society of Fellows, sof@aspeninstitute.org, 1 970 544 7980

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 4:30 PM DIA deputy director speaks on INSA online event – Intelligence and National Security Alliance ‘Wednesday Wisdom’ online event, with Defense Intelligence Agency Deputy Director Suzanne White

Weblinks: http://www.insaonline.org/, https://twitter.com/INSAlliance

Contacts: INSA Public Relations, pr@insaonline.org, 1 703 224 4672

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 6:00 PM FMC Annual Statesmanship Awards held online – U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress Statesmanship Award Dinner held online, including presentation of Statesmanship Awards which recognize statesmanship by a current or former Member of Congress, a civic leader, and a corporate leader for their devotion to public service. Honorees include Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and Rep. Richard Neal, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Rep. Kevin Brady, and Lockheed Martin * Rescheduled from March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.usafmc.org/, https://twitter.com/usafmc

Contacts: Alia Diamond, U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress, Adiamond@usafmc.org

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 8:00 PM ASBC webinar on race and equity – ‘Join the Race and Equity Dialogue’ American Sustainable Business Council webinar, on discuss policy reform and solutions to racism, inequity and economic injustice. Speakers include Legislative Assistant to Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley Aya Ibrahim, Ben and Jerry’s co-founder Ben Cohen, Global Diversity Leadership Exchange CEO MaryAnne Howland, The Equity Alliance co-founder Tequila Johnson, AMIBA Executive Director Derek Peebles, ASBC Executive Vice President Thomas Oppel, and Social Venture Circle Val Red Horse Mohr

Weblinks: http://www.asbcouncil.org, https://twitter.com/ASBCouncil

Contacts: ASBC Press Office, replies@asbcouncil.org, 1 202 595 9302

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYlc-CrpzsrHdNLSROC9_owhC_q2AUAfs9e?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=f7643a6a-7afe-44a6-9ab5-b0ec0ebf4fa3

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 – Thursday, Jul. 09 CampaignTech at Home virtual event – CampaignTech at Home virtual event * Held in place of the CampaignTech East Conference, which was postponed from 14 Apr and then canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.campaignsandelections.com/, https://twitter.com/C_and_E

Contacts: Moey Fox, Campaigns & Elections media, mfox@campaignsandelections.com

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 – Sunday, Jun. 28 National League of POW/MIA Families Annual Meeting – National League of POW/MIA Families Annual Meeting * The League is an organization for family members of POWs/MIAs from the Vietnam War

Location: Hilton Crystal City at Washington Reagan National Airport, 2399 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.pow-miafamilies.org

Contacts: National League of POW/MIA Families, info@pow-miafamilies.org, 1 703 465 7432

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 IDEA2020 Virtual Town Hall – IDEA2020 Virtual Town Hall, replacing the International District Energy Association Annual Conference and Trade Show

Weblinks: http://www.districtenergy.org/, https://twitter.com/Districtenergy

Contacts: International District Energy Association, idea@districtenergy.org, 1 508 366 9339

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 CANCELED: Financial Literacy Day on Capitol Hill – CANCELED: Financial Literacy Day on Capitol Hill * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Capitol Hill, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.jumpstartcoalition.org/, https://twitter.com/NatlJumpStart

Contacts: Heather McElrath, JumpStart Media, heather.mcelrath@jumpstart.org, 1 202 846 6780

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 – Sunday, Jun. 28 Smithsonian Folklife Festival held virtually – Smithsonian Folklife Festival held virtually, exploring traditional knowledge and the environment through programs on Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Solar Decathlon, and Earth Optimism: Conservation Action at the Smithsonian. Second week takes place 1-5 Jul * Held virtually after the physical events were canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.festival.si.edu, https://twitter.com/SmithsonianFolk, #2020Folklife

Contacts: Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage, folklife@si.edu

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 24 – Thursday, Jun. 25 ASES SOLAR – American Solar Energy’s Annual National Solar Conference – ASES SOLAR – American Solar Energy’s Annual National Solar Conference, held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.ases.org, https://twitter.com/ASES_Solar

Contacts: ASES, info@ases.org, 1 303 443 3130

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 8:00 AM CSA Annual Federal Summit – CSA Annual Federal Summit * Postponed from 12 May due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Hyatt Regency Crystal City, 2799 Richmond Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://cloudsecurityalliance.org/, https://twitter.com/cloudsa

Contacts: CSA, info@cloudsecurityalliance.org

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 8:30 AM IMF Global Financial Stability Report update published – IMF publishes an update for its Global Financial Stability Report, giving an up-to-date assessment of global financial markets

Weblinks: http://www.imf.org, https://twitter.com/IMFNews

Contacts: IMF press, media@imf.org, 1 202 623 7100

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 9:00 AM POSTPONED: USEA Annual Membership Meeting and Public Policy Forum – POSTPONED: USEA Annual Membership Meeting & Public Policy Forum. Includes presentation of USEA Volunteer Awards * Postponed from 28 Apr due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.usea.org, https://twitter.com/USEnergyAssn

Contacts: U.S. Energy Association, reply@usea.org, 1 202 312 1230

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 9:00 AM POLITICO Global Translations virtual interview with ITUC general secretary – POLITICO Global Translations virtual interview with International Trade Union Confederation General Secretary Sharan Burrow on what needs to be done about coronavirus (COVID-19) inequalities, why he supports protests against companies such as Amazon, and how she thinks the future for trades unions is working in lockstep with other movements, such as climate and anti-racism activists * Part of the ‘A World Transformed’ interview series

Weblinks: https://globaltranslation8.splashthat.com/CMS, https://twitter.com/POLITICOEvents, #AskPOLITICO

Contacts: POLITICO Events, politicolive@politico.com

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM Brookings Papers on Economic Activity ‘special edition’ conference – ‘Special Edition Brookings Papers on Economic Activity 2020: COVID-19 and the Economy’ webinar, to discuss the current and future of the coronavirus (COVID-19) impact on the economy. Speakers include former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, World Bank Development Research Group Economist Tristan Reed, Stanford Graduate School of Business’ Arvind Krishnamurthy, Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Daron Acemoglu, Harvard Chan School of Public Health’s Caroline Buckee, and University of Maryland’s Sebnem Kalemli-Ozcan

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsMetro, #StateofCapRegion

Contacts: Brookings Institution events, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

http://connect.brookings.edu/register-to-attend-bpea-summer-2020-0

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM Carnegie Endowment virtual event on Egypt and coronavirus – ‘Egypt Faces the Pandemic: Enduring Mega Challenges’ Carnegie Endowment for International Peace virtual event, with Population Council Egypt Country Director Nahla Abdel-Tawab, Project on Middle East Democracy Program Coordinator for Civil Society Partnerships Mahmoud Farouk, Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut Nonresident Fellow SHerif Mohyeldeen, and Middle East Institute Nonresident Scholar Hafsa Halawa

Weblinks: http://www.carnegieendowment.org, https://twitter.com/CarnegieEndow

Contacts: CEIP, info@CarnegieEndowment.org, 1 202 483 7600

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:30 AM Brookings online discussion on education in Finland and the U.S. – ‘Education and structural inequalities during COVID-19 – How do Finland and the US compare?’ Brookings Institution online discussion, on the on the different decisions each nation made regarding school closures and reopening. Speakers include Finnish Education Minister Li Andersson and former U.S. Secretary of Education John King Jr.

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsInst

Contacts: Brookings Institution events, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

http://connect.brookings.edu/register-to-watch-education-and-structural-inequalities-covid%20

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:30 AM ‘Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility’ Washington Post Live discussion – ‘Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility’ Washington Post Live discussion, on the role and responsibility of CEOs and companies during a time of chaos and crisis, with Intel CEO Bob Swan, Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe, and The Washington Post Fashion Critic Robin Givhan

Weblinks: http://www.washingtonpost.com/, https://twitter.com/washingtonpost

Contacts: Nancy Murphy, The Washington Post communications and events, Nancy.Murphy@washpost.com, 1 202 334 7181, 1 202 309 9590

Streaming begins at 10:30 a.m. ET wapo.st/corporatepurpose

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM Aspen Institute virtual event on telemedicine – ‘Rapidly Scaling Telemedicine in a Time of Crisis’ Aspen Institute virtual event, with speakers including Speetar Health founder Dr Mohamed Aburawi, Puerto Rico Public Health Trust Director of Telemedicine Director Dr Wendy Matos, andSingularity University Faculty Chair of Medicine Daniel Kroft

Weblinks: http://www.aspeninstitute.org, https://twitter.com/AspenInstitute

Contacts: Tsion Ghedamu, Aspen Institute, tsion.ghedamu@aspeninstitute.org, 1 202 258 2341

https://bit.ly/2Ye48C0

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM Heritage Foundation webinar on ‘social capitalism’ – ‘Freedom or Equality: The Key to Prosperity Through Social Capitalism’ online discussion hosted by Heritage Foundation, with featured speakers including author Daniel Lacalle, HF Senior Fellow Robert Moffit and HF Research Fellow For Economic Freedom and Growth James Roberts

Weblinks: http://www.heritage.org, https://twitter.com/Heritage

Contacts: Heritage Foundation media, HeritagePress@heritage.org, 1 202 675 1761

https://www.heritage.org/economic-and-property-rights/event/webinar-freedom-or-equality-the-key-prosperity-through-social

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM Resources for the Future webinar on electricity use in the U.S. – ‘How COVID-19 Has Powered Down the U.S. Economy’ Resources for the Future zoom webinar, with University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy Assistant Professor Steve Cicala presenting his research on chances in electricity use in the U.S. over the course of the spring

Weblinks: http://www.rff.org, https://twitter.com/RFF_org

Contacts: RFF, events@rff.org, 1 202 328 5000

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM Peterson Institute virtual event on coronavirus and the Financial Stability Board – ‘COVID-19, the Financial Stability Board, and the G20 Financial Reform Agenda’ Peterson Institute for International Economics virtual event, on the relevance and direction of this global framework for financial services policy created after the 2008 recession amid the coronavirus pandemic. Speakers include Financial Stability Board Secretary-General Dietrich Domanski and former Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics under President Barak Obama Caroline Atkinson

Weblinks: http://www.piie.com, https://twitter.com/PIIE_com, #PIIETradeWinds

Contacts: Peterson Institute for International Economics, meetings@piie.com

https://piie.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_S_7n3EZ7TtuABpYmete_Jg

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 12:00 PM Stimson Center book launch for ‘Breaking Ground’ – Stimson Center hosts book launch event for ‘Breaking Ground: From Landmines to Grapevines, One Woman’s Mission to Heal the World’, with author Heidi Kuhn discussing her work founding Roots of Peace to remove landmines and support community development through planting vineyards and orchards. Other speakers include former U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia Kenneth Quinn and Stimson Center President and CEO Brian Finlay

Weblinks: http://www.stimson.org, https://twitter.com/StimsonCenter

Contacts: Stimson Center Communications, communications@stimson.org, 1 202 478 3437

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 1:00 PM New America webcast event on closing the homelearning gap – ‘Closing the Home Learning and Homework Gap: Innovative School and Community Wi-Fi Initiatives’ New America online event, on how many schools in low-income communities cannot rely on online instruction because too many students lack adequate connectivity and how school districts, Congress, and the Federal Communications Commission. Speakers include Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, Digital Promise Karen Cator, Microsoft Airband Initiative USA Director Vickie Robinson, and Council Bluffs, IA, Community School District Chief Technology Officer David Fringer

Weblinks: http://www.newamerica.org/, https://twitter.com/NewAmerica

Contacts: New America events, events@newamerica.org

http://newamerica.cvent.com/d/p7qn0c/4W?_ga=2.261032718.2020448449.1592577065-81806974.1585049589

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 1:00 PM Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell speaks at NPC – National Press Club ‘Headliners’ virtual event with Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, who discusses his new book ‘Endgame: Inside the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump’

Weblinks: http://press.org/, https://twitter.com/PressClubDC

Contacts: National Press Club, 1 202 662 7500

https://www.press.org/events/headliners/npc-headliners-book-event-congressman-eric-swalwell-endgame

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 1:00 PM Washington Post Live discussion with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – Washington Post Live hosts House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who discusses issues including police brutality and racial injustice, new legislation intended to lower health care costs and expand protections in the Affordable Care Act, and her efforts to address the health and economic needs of citizens due to coronavirus (COVID-19), in conversation with Washington Post National Political Reporter Robert Costa

Weblinks: http://www.washingtonpost.com/, https://twitter.com/washingtonpost

Contacts: Nancy Murphy, The Washington Post communications and events, Nancy.Murphy@washpost.com, 1 202 334 7181, 1 202 309 9590

Streaming will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET wapo.st/junepelosi

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 1:00 PM Cato Institute discussion on ‘A Fed for Next Time’ – ‘Preserving Monetary Autonomy’ Cato Institute online policy forum, part of a series on ‘A Fed for Next Time: Ideas for a Crisis-Ready Central Bank’ series, Speakers include former International Monetary Fund Central Banking and Monetary and Foreign Exchange Operations Divisions Head Peter Stella, Cato Institute Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives Director George Selgin, and University of California, Los Angeles’s Henry Ford II

Weblinks: http://www.cato.org/, https://twitter.com/CatoInstitute

Contacts: Cato Institute, events@cato.org, 1 202 789 5229

https://register.cato.org/fed-for-nest-time/begin?reg_type_id=104220

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 1:30 PM U.S. Chamber of Commerce National Summit on Equality of Opportunity – National Summit on Equality of Opportunity virtual event hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to discuss solutions to some of the underlying challenges driving inequality of opportunity for black Americans in the areas of education, employment, entrepreneurship and the criminal justice system. Speakers include Columbia, SC, Mayor Stephen Benjamin; U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Suzanne Clark and CEO Thomas Donohue; Howard University President Wayne Frederick; Urban One Regional Vice President Eddie Harrell Jr.; ‘CBS This Morning’ Host Gayle King; Texas 2036 President and CEO Margaret Spellings; and AT&T Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson * The event kicks off the Equality of Opportunity Initiative, through which the U.S. Chamber has partnered with nearly 500 chambers and associations across the U.S. to ‘pursue policy and private sector solutions to bridge underlying racial divides that contribute to broader, systemic inequalities in our society’

Weblinks: http://www.uschamber.com, https://twitter.com/USChamber

Contacts: U.S. Chamber of Commerce press, press@uschamber.com, 1 202 463 5682

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 2:00 PM National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service public event held virtually – National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service host ‘Inspired to Serve: A Path Forward’ public event, held virtually, following the release of its final report on 25 Mar, featuring discussions with commissioners on civic education and service learning, advancing military, national, and public service, and the Selective Service System

Weblinks: http://www.inspire2serve.gov/, https://twitter.com/Inspire2ServeUS

Contacts: Cristina Flores, National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service, Cristina.Flores@inspire2serve.gov, 1 703 571 3743

RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/inspired-to-serve-a-path-forward-tickets-106956062462

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 2:30 PM USCLC annual U.S. Supreme Court end-of-term media briefing – U.S. Chamber of Commerce Litigation Center (USCLC) holds annual U.S. Supreme Court end-of-term media briefing, to discuss business cases argued during the Court’s term, with Williams & Connolly Partner Lisa Blatt; Kirkland & Ellis Partner Paul Clement; and U.S. Chamber Litigation Center SVP and Chief Counsel for Appellate Litigation Daryl Joseffer

Weblinks: http://www.uschamber.com, https://twitter.com/USChamber

Contacts: U.S. Chamber of Commerce press, press@uschamber.com, 1 202 463 5682

Credentialed members of the media are invited to attend. To register, e-mail press@uschamber.com or call 202-463-5682

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 3:00 PM Aspen Institute virtual event on research universities and coronavirus – ‘The Future of Higher Education: How Research Universities Are Responding to COVID-19’ Aspen Institute virtual event, with speakers including University of California President Janet Napolitano, State University of New York Chancellor Dr Kristina Johnson, and University of Miami President Dr Julio Frenk

Weblinks: http://www.aspeninstitute.org, https://twitter.com/AspenInstitute

Contacts: Zoe Brown, The Aspen Institute, zoe.brown@aspeninst.org

https://aspeninstitute.secure.force.com/pmtx/evt__conf_reg?id=a2A0a000009QRrpEAG&lang=en_US

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 4:00 PM New America webcast event on science journalism – ‘Science Journalism’s Finest Moment’ New America Future Tense Social Distancing Social, on how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has proven the important role of science journalists, and how poor science journalism can lead to dangerous misinformation. Speakers include Scientific American Editor-in-Chief Laura Helmuth and New York Times Columnist ‘Matter’ Carl Zimmer

Weblinks: http://www.newamerica.org/, https://twitter.com/NewAmerica

Contacts: New America events, events@newamerica.org

https://newamerica.zoom.us/webinar/register/8815917091579/WN_cmEA2MWvTKuK2A_kzHIIPw

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 6:30 PM New America webcast discussion with the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus – ‘What Residents Need To Know: A Chat with the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus’ New America Indianapolis and The Indianapolis Recorder virtual community conversation, to discuss recent legislative and regulatory changes; the state of minority residents in Indiana; and issues related to coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery

Weblinks: http://www.newamerica.org/, https://twitter.com/NewAmerica

Contacts: New America events, events@newamerica.org

https://newamerica.zoom.us/webinar/register/7115906938244/WN_IP42MDfOTaaePGNqvnZjxg

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 Danaher Corp: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investors.danaher.com/

Contacts: Matthew Gugino, Danaher Investor Relations, investor.relations@danaher.com, 1 202 828 0850

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jun. 26 11:30 AM CGD online discussion on labor mobility partnerships – ‘Workers on the Move: Addressing Global Workforce Challenges Through Labor Mobility Partnerships’ online discussion hosted by Center for Global Development, to examine the constraints to coordinated action on labor mobility. Featured speakers include Labor Mobility Partnerships Co-founders Lant Pritchett and Rebekah Smith, PorCausa Head of Research Gonzalo Fanjul, Canadian Independent Senator Ratna Omidvar and Fragomen Global Government Strategies and Compliance Partner Julia Onslow-Cole

Weblinks: http://www.cgdev.org/, https://twitter.com/CGDev

Contacts: Center for Global Development, events@cgdev.org

https://www.cgdev.org/event/workers-move-addressing-global-workforce-challenges-through-labor-mobility-partnerships

——————–

Friday, Jun. 26 12:00 PM ‘Coronavirus: Helping First Responders’ Washington Post Live discussion – ‘Coronavirus: Helping First Responders’ Washington Post Live discussion, with Thrive Global founder and CEO Arianna Huffington, Harvard School of Public Health Dean Michelle Williams and CAA Foundation Executive Director Natalie Tran highlighting first responders suffering from ‘burnout, exhaustion and mental stress’ in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19), and the ‘disproportionate effect of coronavirus on minority populations and the overall impact of racism on public health’

Weblinks: http://www.washingtonpost.com/, https://twitter.com/washingtonpost

Contacts: Nancy Murphy, The Washington Post communications and events, Nancy.Murphy@washpost.com, 1 202 334 7181, 1 202 309 9590

Streaming begins at 12:00 p.m. ET wapo.st/helpingfirstresponders

——————–

Friday, Jun. 26 12:30 PM IMF Regional Economic Outlook Update for Latin America and the Caribbean – IMF Regional Economic Outlook Update for Latin America and the Caribbean press conference with IMF Western Hemisphere Department Director Alejandro Werner

Weblinks: http://www.imf.org, https://twitter.com/IMFNews

Contacts: IMF press, media@imf.org, 1 202 623 7100

——————–

Friday, Jun. 26 Faith & Freedom Coalition conference – Faith & Freedom Coalition ‘Road to Majority’ Annual Conference

Weblinks: https://www.ffcoalition.com, https://twitter.com/FaithandFreedom

Contacts: Lance Lemmonds, Faith & Freedom Coalition, Lance@ffcoalition.com, 1 770 622 1501