Daybook-Wednesday-White House

———- PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Wednesday, Jun. 24 2:15 PM President Trump hosts Polish counterpart at the White House – President Donald Trump meets Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House, to discuss ‘further advancing cooperation on defense, as well as trade, energy, and telecommunications security’ – President Trump’s first hosting of an international counterpart since March. Agenda includes bilateral meeting (2:20 PM EDT), expanded bilateral meeting (2:45 PM EDT), and joint press conference (3:30 PM EDT)

Location: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

Restricted in-house pool for bilateral meeting, closed press for expanded bilateral meeting, and expanded in-house pool for joint press conference

Wednesday, Jun. 24 2:15 PM President Trump’s daily schedule – President Donald Trump participates in the arrival of Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House West Wing Lobby (2:15 PM EDT, closed press), before they participate in a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office (2:20 PM EDT, restricted in-house pool), expanded bilateral meeting in the Cabinet Room (2:45 PM EDT, closed press), and joint press conference in the Rose Garden (3:30 PM EDT, expanded in-house pool)

Location: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

———- STATE DEPARTMENT ———-

Wednesday, Jun. 24 9:00 AM State Department Direct Line for American Businesses conference call on Oman – State Department Direct Line for American Businesses teleconference on ‘Oman’s Logistics Industry: Ports and Aviation’, hosted by U.S. Ambassador to Oman Amb. Leslie Tsou with guest speakers from the Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Export Development (Ithraa), Oman Aviation Group, and ports of Salalah and Duqm

Weblinks: http://www.state.gov, https://twitter.com/StateDept

Contacts: State Department Office of Press Relations, 1 202 647 2492

Please register by Monday, June 22

———- ECONOMIC RELEASES ———-

Wednesday, Jun. 24 7:00 AM MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey

Weblinks: http://www.mbaa.org, https://twitter.com/MBAMortgage

Contacts: MBA Media Relations, communications@mba.org, 1 202 557 2727

Wednesday, Jun. 24 9:00 AM Monthly House Price Index

Weblinks: http://www.fhfa.gov/, https://twitter.com/FHFA

Contacts: FHFA communications, MediaInquiries@FHFA.gov, 1 202 649 3700

Wednesday, Jun. 24 10:30 AM EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report

Weblinks: http://www.eia.doe.gov, https://twitter.com/EIAgov

Contacts: EIA Office of Communications, InfoCtr@eia.gov, 1 202 586 8800

———- PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Thursday, Jun. 25 President Trump visits shipbuilding facility in Wisconsin – President Donald Trump visits and delivers remarks at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, a shipbuilding facility in Wisconsin

Location: Fincantieri Marinette Marine, 1600 Ely St, Marinette, WI

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

Register for credentials by emailing Eric Dent at eric.dent@us.fincantieri.com by 8:00 PM CDT, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Please provide your full name, driver license number, network affiliation, crew position, phone number and email. Late requests will not be accepted. Once approved, you will receive additional logistics in a separate email. Credentials are limited and non-transferable. **For all on site and additional logistical questions, please direct them to Eric Dent at eric.dent@us.fincantieri.com.** AF1 arrives at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport, 2077 Airport Drive, Green Bay (1:00 PM CDT). Please register for credentials at https://events.whitehouse.gov/form/EventInterest?rid=GQJ4HXWPK6 by 10:00 PM CDT, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Late requests will not be accepted. Once approved, you will receive additional logistics in a separate email. Credentials are non-transferable * For all on-site and additional logistical questions, please direct them to Rob Burgess at Robert.K.Burgess@who.eop.gov

———- VICE PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Thursday, Jun. 25 Vice President Pence visits Ohio – Vice President Mike Pence visits Ohio, where he participates in the reveal of the Lordstown Motors Endurance All-Electric Pickup Truck, and delivers remarks following the reveal, then participates in an event with law enforcement and community leaders

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Vice President press, 1 202 456 0373

———- ECONOMIC RELEASES ———-

Thursday, Jun. 25 8:30 AM Advance Report on Durable Goods – Advance Report on Durable Goods – Manufacturers’ Shipments, Inventories and Orders

Weblinks: http://www.census.gov/, https://twitter.com/uscensusbureau

Contacts: U.S. Census Bureau press inquiries, pio@census.gov, 1 301 763 3030

Thursday, Jun. 25 8:30 AM Advance Economic Indicators Report – Advance Economic Indicators Report – Advance U.S. International Trade in Goods, Advance Monthly Wholesale Inventories and Advance Monthly Retail Inventories

Weblinks: http://www.census.gov/, https://twitter.com/uscensusbureau

Contacts: U.S. Census Bureau press inquiries, pio@census.gov, 1 301 763 3030

Thursday, Jun. 25 8:30 AM Revised Corporate Profits

Weblinks: http://www.bea.gov, https://twitter.com/BEA_News

Contacts: Jeannine Aversa, BEA press, Jeannine.Aversa@bea.gov, 1 301 278 9003

Thursday, Jun. 25 8:30 AM Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report – Initial Claims

Weblinks: http://www.dol.gov, https://twitter.com/USDOL

Contacts: Employment & Training Administration press office, 1 202 693 4676

Thursday, Jun. 25 8:30 AM U.S. Weekly Export Sales – U.S. Weekly Export Sales Report, including Weekly Corn Export Sales, Weekly Soybeans Export Sales, and Weekly Wheat Export Sales

Weblinks: http://www.fas.usda.gov, https://twitter.com/USDAForeignAg

Contacts: U.S. Export Sales, USDA Foreign Agricultural Service, esr@fas.usda.gov, 1 202 720 9209

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM Primary Mortgage Market Survey

Weblinks: http://www.freddiemac.com, https://twitter.com/FreddieMac

Contacts: Lisa Gagnon, Freddie Mac Press, corprel@FreddieMac.com, 1 703 903 3385

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:30 AM EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report

Weblinks: http://www.eia.doe.gov, https://twitter.com/EIAgov

Contacts: EIA Office of Communications, InfoCtr@eia.gov, 1 202 586 8800

Thursday, Jun. 25 4:30 PM Foreign Central Bank Holdings

Weblinks: http://www.federalreserve.gov, https://twitter.com/federalreserve

Contacts: Federal Reserve press, 1 202 452 2955

Thursday, Jun. 25 4:30 PM Money Stock Measures

Weblinks: http://www.federalreserve.gov, https://twitter.com/federalreserve

Contacts: Federal Reserve press, 1 202 452 2955

Thursday, Jun. 25 4:30 PM Federal Discount Window Borrowings

Weblinks: http://www.federalreserve.gov, https://twitter.com/federalreserve

Contacts: Federal Reserve press, 1 202 452 2955

———- COURTS ———-

Thursday, Jun. 25 U.S. Supreme Court meets in private conference to discuss cases and vote on petitions for review

Weblinks: http://www.supremecourt.gov

Contacts: U.S. Supreme Court, 1 202 479 3211

—————————————-

———- PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Friday, Jun. 26 1:00 PM President Trump speaks at American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting – American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting, with remarks from President Donald Trump * The board was established to provide advice and recommendations to the interagency National Council for the American Worker on ‘ways to encourage the private sector and educational institutions to combat the skills crisis by investing in and increasing demand-driven education, training, and re-training, including training through apprenticeships and work-based learning opportunities’

Location: Eisenhower Executive Office Building, 1650 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-12447, https://twitter.com/CommerceGov

Contacts: Department of Commerce public affairs, publicaffairs@doc.gov, 1 202 482 4883

—————————————-

Friday, Jun. 26 8:30 AM Personal Income and Outlays

Weblinks: http://www.bea.gov, https://twitter.com/BEA_News

Contacts: Jeannine Aversa, BEA press, Jeannine.Aversa@bea.gov, 1 301 278 9003