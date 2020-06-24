Here is the latest news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic primary in New York’s 16th Congressional District is too early to call. As of 1 a.m. ET on Wednesday, challenger Jamaal Bowman had roughly 61% of the counted vote. Incumbent Eliot Engel was in second with about 36% of the counted vote. New York counties didn’t release any mail ballots Tuesday, which could account for more than half the vote. Counties have until July 1 to start releasing the results of mail ballots. The congressional race is among dozens of races in the state in which The Associated Press did not declare winners on Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Voters have rebuffed President Donald Trump and nominated two Republicans he opposed to House seats from North Carolina and Kentucky. Calls in higher-profile races in Kentucky and New York faced days of delay as swamped officials count mountains of mail-in ballots. One of the day’s top races involves former Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath’s fight for the Democratic nomination to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this November. The other involves House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel of New York. The Democrat is seeking a 17th House term. McGrath and Engel are facing progressive African American challengers.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Crews in the historic city of Charleston have begun to remove a statue of former vice president and slavery advocate John C. Calhoun from a downtown square, the latest in a wave of such actions triggered by the death of George Floyd. Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, workers using cranes began to bring the statue down from its 100-foot (30-meter) monument in downtown Marion Square. In the wake of protests and unrest, city council members voted Tuesday to remove the statue and place it permanently at “an appropriate site where it will be protected and preserved.” The City Council voted 13-0 Tuesday evening on a resolution to remove the statue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville Metro police department has fired one of the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. A termination letter sent to Officer Brett Hankison released by the city’s police department Tuesday said Hankison violated procedures by showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life.” The letter also said Hankison, who is white, violated the rule against using deadly force. Taylor, who was Black, was shot eight times by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant during a March 13 narcotics investigation. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal prosecutor says an ally of President Donald Trump was given special treatment by the Justice Department. The prosecutor is prepared to tell Congress Wednesday that political considerations affected the handling of the Roger Stone case. Career Justice Department prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky says he was told that a U.S. attorney was giving Stone favorable treatment because he was “afraid of the President.” Zelinsky’s accusations were made public in testimony released before the hearing by the House Judiciary Committee. Stone was convicted on seven counts, including charges of lying to Congress, and sentenced to more than three years in prison.