Infected MLB players…PGA withdrawals…NHL Hall of Fame

DENVER (AP) — All-Star outfielder Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies has become the first Major League Baseball player known to have tested positive for the coronavirus. A person familiar with Blackmon’s situation confirmed the test result to The Denver Post first reported Blackmon’s condition on Tuesday. Blackmon is a four-time All-Star. He turns 34 on July 1, the day players are set to begin reporting for the resumption of spring training. Several teams including the Phillies and Mariners have said they have players who tested positive for the virus without identifying any of them.

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government says Major League Baseball has now submitted a plan to play in Toronto and health authorities are examining it. A spokeswoman for the Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed it is examining the restart plan. Anyone entering Canada for non-essential reasons must quarantine for 14 days, and the U.S.-Canada border remains closed to non-essential travel until at least July 21. On Tuesday, the Canadian government said it was open to MLB playing in Toronto this summer, but the league had not submitted the required plan to health authorities.

UPDATE (AP) — Brooks Koepka chose to withdraw from the Travelers Championship because his caddie tested positive for the coronavirus. The four-time major champion feels even worse for his younger brother. Chase Koepka is trying to make it on the Challenge Tour in Europe, just like his brother once did. He made it through a Monday qualifier for a PGA Tour event. Both withdrew out of caution from being in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. Brooks Koepka says he feels responsible for putting his brother in that position. His brother had no place to stay Monday night after qualifying so Koepka had him stay in his house.

LANDOVER, Md. (AP)— The Washington Redskins are removing former owner George Preston Marshall from their Ring of Fame and striking all references to him on their website. It’s the latest move to cut ties with the legacy of the team’s racist founder, a segregationist who refused to integrate by signing Black players until forced to in 1962, more than a decade after much of the rest of the NFL. There are also renewed calls for current owner Dan Snyder to change the team’s name. A spokesman last week said the team had no comment, and the NFL did not respond to questions about the future of the name.

UNDATED (AP) — Jarome Iginla (juh-ROHM’ ih-GIHN’-luh) headlines the Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2020 after being elected in his first year of eligibility. Iginla will be the fourth Black player inducted after Grant Fuhr, Angela James and Willie O’Ree. Iginla was the first Black player to lead the NHL in goals and points and was the first Black athlete in any sport to win a gold medal in the Winter Olympics. Iginla is joined in the 2020 class by winger Marian Hossa, defensemen Kevin Lowe and Doug Wilson, Canadian women’s star Kim St. Pierre and longtime general manager Ken Holland.