Market jitters…Twitter ban…Facial recognition complaint

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks slumped on Wall Street after new coronavirus cases in the U.S. hit their highest level in two months, renewing worries that the economy may take longer to bounce back than investors had hoped. The Dow lost 710.16 points, or 2.7%, to 25,445.94. The S&P fell 2.6%, wiping out its gains for the week. Markets have been rallying recently on hopes that U.S. states and regions around the world could continue to lift lockdowns put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s governor has announced that people across the state must wear masks or other face coverings in public to fight the spread of COVID-19, and he extended other restrictions by three more weeks to fight a surge in cases. Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order that people must wear face coverings in public when it’s not possible to maintain physical distance. The order also mandates face coverings for employees of businesses, including retailers and restaurants. Violations of Cooper’s executive orders are punishable by misdemeanor.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The accounting scandal at German payments company Wirecard is turning up the heat on the country’s financial regulator. Legislators are asking why the financial watchdog didn’t respond more forcefully when news media reports said the company’s books were questionable. The head of the BaFin agency has admitted Wirecard’s implosion is “a disaster.” Experts say Wirecard’s complexity and international connections may have thrown regulators off.

UNDATED (AP) — A conservative social media user whose memes have been repeatedly reposted by President Donald Trump has been kicked off Twitter for repeated copyright violations. Logan Cook, who posts under the name Carpe Donktum, was permanently suspended Tuesday night. The move came days after Trump retweeted a Cook video that contained doctored CNN footage. Twitter placed a “manipulated media” on the video. Cook, who Trump once hailed as a “genius,” says the ban is unfair, but Twitter says it was the result of multiple violations of its policy on copyright infringement.

DETROIT (AP) — A Black man who was wrongfully arrested when facial recognition technology mistakenly identified him as a suspected shoplifter wants Detroit police to apologize — and to end their use of the controversial technology. A complaint filed by Robert Williams is backed by the ACLU. Police records show he was incorrectly flagged as a likely match based on a scanned grainy surveillance camera footage. A South Carolina company, DataWorks Plus, provides facial recognition technology to Detroit.