Mayo Clinic restoring pay, ending COVID-19 furloughs early

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- In an online statement posted Wednesday afternoon, Mayo Clinic announced it is restoring pay levels to pre COVID-19 levels for staff and returning furloughed workers by the end of August.

Back in April, Mayo announced the furloughs and pay reductions due to financial hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic. About about 30,000 staff members at all locations were to be affected.

Mayo says it's ending all that early due to a better than expected increase of activity across practice, research and education. Mayo also says outpatient visits, procedural and surgical volumes are rising.

“Because of our staff's teamwork and commitment to patients, our practice reactivation over the past eight weeks has truly exceeded expectations for revised 2020 patient volumes and financial targets,” said Mayo Clinic President and CEO Dr. Gianrico Farrugia. “In short, we are in a much better position than we anticipated, and we're very pleased to be able to restore pay and end furloughs early."

While furloughs are ending, Mayo says not every employee will be returning to their respective offices. Dr. Farrugia says, "The pandemic has demonstrated that many people can work effectively from home given the need to protect patients and staff."

Mayo's full announcement can be read here.