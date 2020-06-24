Parking enforcement to resume in residential permit zones, Soldiers Field on July 1

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Parking enforcement is set to resume in Rochester residential parking permit zones on July 1.

The City had suspended enforcement in these areas in March to temporarily increase parking options for essential workers, according to a news release from the City of Rochester.

The City said enforcement of posted parking times will resume at the Soldiers Field Memorial lot and on George Gibbs Drive SW, in addition to in residential parking permit zones.

“The City of Rochester is adjusting its response to COVID-19 in ways that advance public and private interests,” Interim Public Works Director Wendy Turri said in a news release. “We understand that residents of these neighborhoods need on-street parking to be available to them.”

Enforcement officers use license plate readers to verify if a vehicle is permitted to park and no physical permit decal or tag is necessary, the City added.

The City said those living in residential permit zones can fill out an application for an annual parking permit, which can be submitted to the City clerk.