Rochester activist reacts to Rep. Hagedorn’s anti-BLM post

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Wednesday, Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn made a social media post about Black Lives Matter that outraged many.

The Democrat “Black Lives Matter” Party, along with armies of rioters, are at war with our country, our beliefs and... Posted by Jim Hagedorn on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

The congressman's Facebook post read:

"The Democrat “Black Lives Matter” Party, along with armies of rioters, are at war with our country, our beliefs and western culture. Their radical movement is orchestrated and growing. We must never let them take power. We must stand up and defend our country, our nation’s identity, our Judeo-Christian values and our American way of life."

Activist Yezi Gugsa helped spearhead the Black Lives Matter protests in Rochester.

"I'm not surprised but I'm definitely still disappointed" said Gugsa. "I am disappointed in the fact that the people who are elected to represent us are turning this into a political issue they are basically saying that our lives don't matter because it's a liberal issue when it's not a political issue at all. It's just saying that Black People's Lives matter. It's a simple statement and if he can't agree with that then he's not doing his job in representing the people that he was elected to represent."

Along with the congressman's post was a repost of a news article regarding a comment from a nationally known activist, named Shaun King.

Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down.



They are a form of white supremacy.



Always have been.



In the Bible, when the family of Jesus wanted to hide, and blend in, guess where they went?



EGYPT!



Not Denmark.



Tear them down. — Shaun King (@shaunking) June 22, 2020

The article referenced King's comments saying statues of a White Jesus should be torn down. He said it is a form of "White Supremacy."

Hagedorn's office released this statement KTTC, saying:

"The notion that statues and images of Jesus Christ somehow represent white supremacy and should be destroyed is ludicrous and represents a growing intolerant movement on the left to silence any voices that do not align with their radical secular views.”

KTTC asked about the Congressman's comments regarding Black Lives Matter and we did not receive a response.