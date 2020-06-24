Singing Mayo doctors sing their final goodbyes

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The famous Mayo singing doctors, said goodbye to the Med City Wednesday night.

Doctor Elvis Francois and Doctor William Robinson have finished their residencies as doctors at Mayo Clinic.

They decided to use their last moments in Rochester by singing to those who have supported them the most at Forager Brewery.

"We are finishing up our orthopedic surgery residency. This is year number five, and having been in Rochester that entire time we've learned so much from the people here. The people here have been absolutely incredible. And it's just been a beautiful moment that we've had here, in the five years of growth. And then we just wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you for all the love that you all have given us and we wanted to give a little bit back," Francois said.

These doctors have sung their way onto the Ellen Show, the Today show, Masked Singer, and many more.

They even have a record deal, producing an album of cover songs that peaked at #2 on the iTunes charts and top 20 on the Billboard charts. 100% of proceeds from that album were donated directly to a COVID-19 relief charity.

"What I like better out of surgery and singing? Surgery your really fixing broken people. I just like being a part of a team that can help you know, take care of someone, get them back to being pain-free, or saving a life. There's nothing like that in the world. And being able to sing to them after surgery that's like the cherry on top. So, it's just the best of both worlds. I am just honored and humbled to be in this position to share and I hope I can inspire people to give whatever their talents are to make the world a little bit better," Francois said.

The doctors are moving on to Boston and Philadelphia.

Click here to hear their album.