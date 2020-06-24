The Latest: 1 Tigers player, 1 staffer test positive

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila says one player and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

Avila said on a video conference that the player was living in Florida, but was not working out at the team’s spring training facilities in Lakeland. He did not identify the two people who tested positive.

“They’re going through the process, obviously, of recovering as we speak,” Avila said. “It was just recently, a few days ago, so they’re still in the recovery stages, and at some point they’ll be tested again.”

With baseball returning for a shortened season, the Tigers are set to have training camp in Detroit.

___

Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore will open Thursday for wagering on simulcast horse races.

Fans will be required to wear masks, maintain social distancing and follow safety protocols to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The race track will open the first and second floors of the clubhouse. All fans must wear masks or a face covering upon entering the facility.

Pimlico is scheduled to host the Preakness on Oct. 3.

Nearby Laurel Park remains closed to the general public.

___

This year’s Berlin Marathon has been canceled following months of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say “after extensive examination and various discussions” they were not able to find a later date. Authorities in Germany have blocked the hosting of major events through October.

The marathon was scheduled for Sept. 27.

The Berlin Marathon is one of the fastest in the world. The current men’s world record was set in Berlin by Eliud Kipchoge in 2018.

It will be the first year with no Berlin Marathon since the race was founded in 1974.

The announcement came on the same day that the New York City Marathon was canceled. That race had been scheduled for Nov. 1.

___

