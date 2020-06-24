The Nation’s WeatherNew
The Nation’s Weather for Thursday, June 25, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Spotty afternoon thunderstorms will rumble across portions
of the Northeast tomorrow. Farther south, thunderstorms will
be more numerous along the Gulf coast. Afternoon storms in
the Dakotas could bring flash flooding and damaging winds.
Storms will dot the landscape in Montana and Wyoming. An
afternoon thunderstorm cannot be ruled out in portions of
the Sierra Nevada. Elsewhere in the West, very hot
temperatures will be experienced from the Sacramento and San
Joaquin valleys of California, down through the Desert
Southwest. Those locations will endure temperatures over 100
F, with some areas over 110. Where storms are widespread
across the Southeast, the mercury will be held back into the
80s, with 90s in areas that are drier. Portions of the
northern and eastern Great Lakes will only reach the 70s.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 109 at Needles, CA
National Low Wednesday 31 at Angel Fire, NM
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather