The Nation’s Weather for Thursday, June 25, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Spotty afternoon thunderstorms will rumble across portions

of the Northeast tomorrow. Farther south, thunderstorms will

be more numerous along the Gulf coast. Afternoon storms in

the Dakotas could bring flash flooding and damaging winds.

Storms will dot the landscape in Montana and Wyoming. An

afternoon thunderstorm cannot be ruled out in portions of

the Sierra Nevada. Elsewhere in the West, very hot

temperatures will be experienced from the Sacramento and San

Joaquin valleys of California, down through the Desert

Southwest. Those locations will endure temperatures over 100

F, with some areas over 110. Where storms are widespread

across the Southeast, the mercury will be held back into the

80s, with 90s in areas that are drier. Portions of the

northern and eastern Great Lakes will only reach the 70s.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 109 at Needles, CA

National Low Wednesday 31 at Angel Fire, NM

