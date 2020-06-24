Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA-DISNEYLAND

Disney delays Southern California theme park reopenings

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disney is postponing the mid-July reopening of its Southern California theme parks until it receives guidelines from the state. The company announced Wednesday an indefinite postponement for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim. Disney hoped to reopen them on July 17 after a four-month closure due to the coronavirus. But Disney needs state approval and says California won’t be issuing guidelines until after July 4. Disney also says it’s still negotiating agreements with employee unions, some of which have raised safety concerns about the reopenings. The company indicates it still plans to reopen Florida’s Disney World on July 11.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ASIA

Asia Today: 19 new cases in China amid mass testing

BEIJING (AP) — China has reported 19 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus amid mass testing in Beijing, where a recent outbreak appears to have been brought under control. Of the new cases, 13 were reported in Beijing and one in the neighboring province of Hebei. Five others were brought by Chinese travelers from overseas. No new deaths were reported. Case numbers both nationally and in Beijing were up by single digits from Wednesday but there was no sign of any further spread. South Korea has reported 28 additional cases of the coronavirus, as it struggles to suppress a resurgence of the virus. Australian health workers plan to go door-to-door to test more than 100,000 residents in a coronavirus hot spot in suburban Melbourne.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

Businesses sue Seattle over ‘occupied’ protest zone

SEATTLE (AP) — A collection of Seattle businesses, property owners and residents is suing the city over its tolerance of an “occupied” protest zone, saying officials have been complicit in depriving them of their rights to their property. The plaintiffs _ including a tattoo parlor and auto repair shop _ emphasized in the lawsuit filed Wednesday that they were not trying to undermine the anti-police-brutality or Black Lives Matter messaging of the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest.” The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court. The Seattle City Attorney’s Office said it had not yet seen the lawsuit and would review it.

COLOMBIA-POWER OUTAGE

Power outages reported along Colombia’s Caribbean coast

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A power blackout has hit several large cities near Colombia’s Caribbean coast that are experiencing an uptick in coronavirus cases, raising worries about operations at hospitals treating COVID-19 cases. The mayor of the popular tourist destination of Cartagena warned residents in a video posted online after Wednesday’s power failure that water service could soon be cut off and urged people to collect water as quickly as possible. Electrical provider XM said in a statement only that “an event” at 2:27 p.m. had knocked out power for several areas. It gave no other details. Cities including Cartagena and Barranquilla have seen a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, sparking concern for patients in hospitals.

AP-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Hawaii to let some visitors avoid quarantine

Hawaii Gov. David Ige says that starting Aug. 1 travelers arriving from out of state may bypass a 14-day quarantine requirement if they test negative for the coronavirus. Since late March, Hawaii has been requiring travelers from outside the islands to stay in their hotel rooms or homes for two weeks. That has helped keep COVID-19 numbers down, but it has contributed to the collapse of Hawaii’s tourism industry and sent unemployment soaring. Ige hasn’t set specifics for the new system, but a similar plan in Alaska lets visitors avoid quarantine if they take a test within 72 hours of arrival and are negative. If result is not available by arrival, the traveler is quarantined until the result comes in. Hawaii has had 835 cases and 17 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

AP-US-OBIT-HARRY-BRITT

Harry Britt, who succeeded San Francisco’s Harvey Milk, dies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Harry Britt, who replaced assassinated San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk and over 14 years fought for progressive and gay rights measures, has died. He was 82. The San Francisco Chronicle says Britt died Wednesday. Britt was appointed in 1979 after Milk, who was California’s first openly gay elected official, and Mayor George Moscone were killed by ex-Supervisor Dan White. The Chronicle says Britt, who was also gay, championed the nation’s first comprehensive domestic partners legislation and fought for expanding rent control, limiting growth and increasing civilian oversight of police. U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein appointed Britt when she was mayor and calls him “a powerful advocate for the gay community.”

AP-US-WIKILEAKS-ASSANGE

WikiLeaks founder Assange faces new indictment in US

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new Justice Department indictment says WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sought to recruit hackers at conferences in Europe and Asia to provide his anti-secrecy website with classified information. It also says he conspired with members of hacking organizations to obtain government secrets. Wednesday’s superseding indictment does not contain additional charges beyond the 18 counts the department unsealed last year. Assange was arrested last year after being evicted from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and is at the center of an ongoing extradition tussle over whether he should be sent to the United States.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS

Report: State, local aid needed to avert 4 million layoffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new private sector report is warning anew of continuing damage to the economy if Washington doesn’t deliver several hundred billion dollars in budget relief to states and local governments. But Wednesday’s report by Moody’s Analytics, a private sector economic research firm, also could help illustrate a path toward bipartisan agreement on next month’s fifth, and possibly final, COVID-19 response bill. The study warns that doing nothing to address the economic perils of state layoffs and cutbacks could cost 4 million jobs. But it also estimates that significantly less money is needed right now than the $900 billion or so package passed by House Democrats last month.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONGRESS

Police overhaul dims as GOP Senate bill blocked by Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican policing bill stalled out Wednesday, blocked in a vote by Senate Democrats who dismissed it as meager “crumbs.” The standoff signals the collapse for now of Congress’s efforts to respond to mass demonstrations over the killings of Black people. With a tally that fell almost exclusively along party lines, it’s a familiar impasse despite public outcry over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Americans. Polling shows the country overwhelmingly wants changes. The House is set to approve a Democratic bill on Thursday. President Donald Trump says he supports the GOP bill.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE-VOTING

Tennessee high court keeps mail voting expansion amid appeal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court will not block a judge’s order offering a by-mail voting option to all eligible voters during the coronavirus pandemic while the state appeals the expansion. The state’s high court on Wednesday agreed to fast-track the appeal without a lower appellate court considering it, but a majority of justices voted against a stay of the absentee voting expansion pending appeal. A Nashville judge, Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle, ordered the expansion earlier this month. Only a handful of states are not offering by-mail voting for everyone during the pandemic, though two-thirds of states allowed the practice before the outbreak.