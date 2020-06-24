Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-SOUTH-CAROLINA

Charleston votes to remove statue of slavery advocate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Crews in the historic city of Charleston have begun to remove a statue of former vice president and slavery advocate John C. Calhoun from a downtown square, the latest in a wave of such actions triggered by the death of George Floyd. Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, workers using cranes began to bring the statue down from its 100-foot (30-meter) monument in downtown Marion Square. In the wake of protests and unrest, city council members voted Tuesday to remove the statue and place it permanently at “an appropriate site where it will be protected and preserved.” The City Council voted 13-0 Tuesday evening on a resolution to remove the statue.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY

Police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville Metro police department has fired one of the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. A termination letter sent to Officer Brett Hankison released by the city’s police department Tuesday said Hankison violated procedures by showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life.” The letter also said Hankison, who is white, violated the rule against using deadly force. Taylor, who was Black, was shot eight times by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant during a March 13 narcotics investigation. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.

ELECTION 2020

Trump-backed House candidates lose in Kentucky, N. Carolina

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Voters have rebuffed President Donald Trump’s picks in House Republican primaries in North Carolina and Kentucky. But in the two most anticipated congressional primaries on Tuesday, final results were unlikely for days. That’s due to the huge wave of mail-in ballots that states have allowed during the coronavirus pandemic. One of the day’s top races involves former Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath’s fight for the Democratic nomination to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this November. The other involves House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel of New York. The Democrat is seeking a 17th House term. McGrath and Engel are facing progressive African American challengers.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-TRUMP

With student gathering, Trump gets a more boisterous crowd

PHOENIX (AP) — It wasn’t quite one of his signature big-stadium rallies. But President Donald Trump drew something closer to the jam-packed audience of political supporters he’s been craving as hundreds of young conservatives filled a Phoenix megachurch Tuesday to hear his call for them to get behind his reelection effort. The crowded Dream City Church for the gathering of Students for Trump offered a starkly different feel compared with Trump’s weekend campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, his first of the coronavirus era, which drew sparser attendance.

AP-AS-CHINA-US-MEDIA

China warns US over actions against 4 more media outlets

BEIJING (AP) — China is warning it will take countermeasures after the U.S. added four more Chinese media outlets to a list of organizations that should be considered “foreign missions” in the United States because of their ties to the government and ruling Communist Party. A foreign ministry spokesperson attacked the Trump administration’s move as “yet another example of the U.S.’s flagrant political suppression of the Chinese media,” saying it would obstruct their reporting on the U.S. and betray America’s commitment to freedom of the press. State Department officials say the four organizations, including state-run CCTV, will be required to submit the identities of all staff in the U.S. and any real estate holdings just as they would if they were foreign embassies or consulates.

CONGRESS-RUSSIA PROBE

Prosecutor: Trump ally Roger Stone was ‘treated differently’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal prosecutor says an ally of President Donald Trump was given special treatment by the Justice Department. The prosecutor is prepared to tell Congress Wednesday that political considerations affected the handling of the Roger Stone case. Career Justice Department prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky says he was told that a U.S. attorney was giving Stone favorable treatment because he was “afraid of the President.” Zelinsky’s accusations were made public in testimony released before the hearing by the House Judiciary Committee. Stone was convicted on seven counts, including charges of lying to Congress, and sentenced to more than three years in prison.

UNITED NATIONS-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS

UN chief hopes Israel decides against West Bank annexation

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he hopes Israel will hear global calls and will decide against annexing parts of the West Bank. He said annexation would undermine a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The U.N. chief in an interview with The Associated Press repeated the U.N.’s stance that annexation would go against international law and would be a destabilizing factor in the Middle East. Israel’s potential annexation of around 30% of the West Bank is expected to be discussed by the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ROBERT E. LEE TREE

2 California national parks removing Robert E. Lee mentions

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two national parks in California are removing all mention of Robert E. Lee from informational material even though several majestic sequoias are named for the Confederate general. The San Francisco Chronicle and Visalia Times Delta say Sequoia and Kings Canyon parks are removing references to Lee from exhibits and printed and online materials. The parks’ decision comes as protesters and cities have torn down or removed statues to those linked to slavery. However, the world’s 11th-largest giant sequoia is still named for Lee. It requires approval from Congress or the director of the National Park Service to change a tree’s name.

AP-US-MARIJUANA-LOS-ANGELES

Los Angeles looks to boost ailing legal marijuana market

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles is looking to improve how it regulates its struggling legal marijuana industry. The City Council is considering a slate of proposals that come as cannabis companies complain that just about everything costs too much and takes too long in dealing with City Hall. The measures include bolstering programs intended to help operators who suffered during the nation’s long-running war on drugs. Other proposed changes approved by the Rules Committee would permit businesses to relocate while being licensed, clarify what employees are required to have background checks and streamline the application process. Illegal shops continue to flourish in LA, the largest US city will broad, legal pot sales.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MLB

Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game sked, opens July 23 or 24

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has issued a 60-game schedule that will start July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks as the sport tries to push ahead amid the coronavirus following months of acrimony. This will be MLB’s shortest season since 1878. Each team will play 10 games against each of its four division rivals and four games against each of the five clubs in the corresponding division in the other league, according to details obtained by The Associated Press. The sides expanded the designated hitter to games between National League teams and will start extra innings with a runner on second base.