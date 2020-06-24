Warmer weather brings storm chances

After a cooler than average first half of the week, we'll end the week with more seasonable temperatures and more summer-like humidity.





With the warmer temperatures and increased humidity (i.e. more energy in the atmosphere) comes the chance for some strong storms. Northern and western counties have a low risk of severe weather for Thursday night, mainly after 9 p.m. That risks shifts a bit to the southeast for Friday but remains the lowest risk on the severity scale.

The way things are looking now, I think if any severe storms were to pop up, the best chance for that is Friday with the main threats being strong winds and small hail. However, if rain showers begin early Friday morning that will decrease the amount of instability in the atmosphere, therefore, decreasing the risk of severe activity.

The majority of Thursday will be warm, sunny, and dry! A warm front will move through during the evening, likely only bringing a few overnight showers but some rumbles of thunder are possible. Then a cold front moving through Friday afternoon and evening creates the instability that we need for storm activity.

We'll dry off for the weekend but continue with warm and humid conditions, dew points nearing the very humid 70s by Monday. Storm chances will return early next week.