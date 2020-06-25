58 cats rescued from Iowa home

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Fifty-eight cats were rescued from an Iowa home, but rescuers was unable to save one other dehydrated cat who died shortly after they arrived.

The Des Moines Register reports the animals rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa from a home in Mitchell County ranged in age from kittens to adult cats.

The group says they found urine and feces all over the home.

All the cats in the home had fleas and mites, and some had respiratory infections and ringworm.