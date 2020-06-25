Afternoon Rochester house fire displaces four

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester firefighters dealt with a house fire just before 4:45 p.m. Thursday along the 400 block of 19th Avenue SW.

All four people inside at the time were able to get out uninjured. Five cats in the house were also unharmed.

Responding Rochester Fire Department crews were able to control the fire with a dry chemical fire extinguisher.

RFD says the flames were contained in an upstairs bedroom at the rear of the home.

Officials determined the house was uninhabitable due to extensive smoke damage.

What caused the fire remains under investigation.