AM Prep-Cooler Copy

CHARLESTON REMOVES CALHOUN STATUE

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The historic South Carolina city of Charleston removed a symbol of its legacy yesterday, after crews labored night and day to take away a statue honoring John C. Calhoun, an early U.S. vice president whose zealous defense of slavery led the nation toward civil war.

But the larger-than-life figure of Calhoun — known as “The Cast-Iron Man” in the early 1800’s for his unbending support of Southern states’ rights — proved difficult to dislodge. After a nightlong struggle, contractors resorted to a diamond cutter to cut through a metal base securing his statue to a pedestal that towers more than 100 feet over a downtown square.

What had been expected to be a relatively quick task dragged on more than 16 hours before the statue was lowered down late yesterday afternoon, as dozens cheered.

The move comes days after the fifth anniversary of the slaying of nine Black parishioners in a racist attack at a downtown Charleston church. It also comes as cities nationwide debate the removal of monuments to Confederate leaders and others, and as thousands of Americans join street protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death under a Minneapolis police officer’s knee.

3 N.C. POLICE OFFICERS FIRED AFTER VIDEO CAPTURES THEM DISCUSSING CIVIL WAR

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Three members of a North Carolina police department have been fired after a department audit of a video recording captured one of the officers saying a civil war was necessary to wipe Black people off the map and that he was ready.

The Wilmington Police Department took the action Tuesday against Cpl. Jessie Moore, and officers Kevin Piner and Brian Gilmore. Each is accused of violating standards of conduct, criticism and use of inappropriate jokes and slurs.

Police Chief Donny Williams says, “When I first learned of these conversations, I was shocked, saddened and disgusted. There is no place for this behavior in our agency or our city and it will not be tolerated.”

According to documents released by the police department, a sergeant was conducting a video audit as part of a monthly inspection and was reviewing footage from Piner’s car classified as “accidental activation.” After the sergeant listened to the conversation and determined comments made by Piner and Moore were “extremely racist,” she contacted the department administrator for the camera system.

At the 46-minute mark of the video, Piner and Gilmore began talking from their respective cars, at which time Piner criticized the department, saying its only concern was “kneeling down with the black folks.” About 30 minutes later, Piner received a phone call from Moore, according to the investigation, a segment in which Moore referred to a Black female as a “negro.” He also referred to the woman by using a racial slur. He repeated the use of the slur in describing a Black magistrate, and Moore used a gay slur to describe the magistrate as well.

Later, according to the investigation, Piner told Moore that he feels a civil war is coming and that he is ready. Piner said he was going to buy a new assault rifle, and soon “we are just going to go out and start slaughtering them (expletive)” Blacks. “I can’t wait. God, I can’t wait.” Moore responded that he wouldn’t do that.

According to police, the officers admitted it was their voices on the video and didn’t deny any of the content. The officers also denied they were racists.

LOUISIANA MUSICIAN FIRED FROM PARAMEDIC’S JOB AFTER RACIST POSTS

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana musician has been fired from his job as a paramedic after he posted an image on social media of a person wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood in a grocery store and a drawing of a car running into protesters.

“The posts and underlying insensitivity and disrespect shown by the posts are not in any way representative of our Company,” Acadian Companies said in a statement on Facebook Tuesday announcing the firing of Jamie Bergeron.

Bergeron, who had been a paramedic with the company, also leads a south Louisiana music group.

The company suspended him last week to discuss his Instagram posts after they drew backlash and led to calls to their office. His public social media account has since been made private.

In an apology statement to KATC-TV, Bergeron said some of his “closest and lifelong friends” were “people of color” and asked people to judge him on his “many years of saving lives and helping people” of all races.

MAN CHARGED IN TEXAS WALMART MASSACRE TO BE RE-INDICTED

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The man accused of killing 22 people and wounding two dozen more at a Walmart in Texas is expected to be re-indicted today as he faces another murder charge in the mass shooting that targeted Mexicans.

Prosecutors say Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas, is currently being held without bond on one count of capital murder of multiple people under Texas state law. He has also been charged with several federal hate crimes related to the shooting.

District Attorney Jaime Esparza says the latest murder charge will account for 36-year-old Guillermo “Memo” Garcia, who died nine months after the Aug. 3 massacre in the Texas border of El Paso. The mass shooting is considered one of the deadliest attacks on Latinos in recent U.S. history.

COUNTY JUDGE IN TEXAS SAYS MAN SMACKED HIS HAND IN MASK DISPUTE

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A prominent Texas official says an irate man smacked his hand when he tried to persuade the man to don a face covering.

The man was berating a cashier at a Lowe’s home improvement store for requiring him to wear a mask, when Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff intervened.

A spokesman says Wolff, who had ordered businesses to require face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19 — or face $1,000 fines per violation. He was explaining the order to the man when he turned his ire on Wolff, who phoned Bexar (BAYR) County Sheriff Javier Salazar so he could hear the exchange.

“It was one-sided, certainly,” Salazar said, adding that the man “was just berating the judge. Language that you wouldn’t want anyone, you certainly wouldn’t want your wife or your children hearing that kind of language in broad daylight, not in a retail establishment. … He was certainly berating the judge and what he thought of the law.”

Wolff offered the man his business card and asked him to call, Salazar said. The man smacked the card out of Wolff’s hand and left. Wolff followed him outside, got his license plate number and turned it over to Salazar. Salazar says the man is going to be charged with assault.

FORMER ARIZONA OFFICIAL PLEADS GUILTY IN HUMAN SMUGGLING CASE

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former Arizona official has pleaded guilty to a human smuggling charge for what prosecutors called his role in running an illegal adoption scheme in three states involving women from the Marshall Islands.

Paul Petersen pleaded guilty in federal court in Arkansas to conspiracy to commit human smuggling, the third guilty plea he’s entered for the scheme. Petersen, a Republican who served as Maricopa County, Arizona’s assessor for six years until his resignation in January, pleaded guilty in Arizona and Utah to smuggling and fraud charges last week.

“This plea agreement is one more step on a long road towards putting an end to the illegal adoption practices that have long plagued the Marshallese community in our district,” David Clay Fowlkes, the acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, said in a statement.

Petersen is accused of illegally paying women from the Pacific island nation to come to the United States to give up their babies in at least 70 adoption cases in Arizona, Utah and Arkansas over three years. Citizens of the Marshall Islands have been prohibited from traveling to the U.S. for adoption purposes since 2003.

A sentencing date has not been set for Petersen, who faces up to 10 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.