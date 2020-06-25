AM Prep-Cyber Corner

IN THE NEWS: GOOGLE CHANGES PRIVACY SETTINGS

UNDATED (AP) — There are expiration dates on products like milk and bread. Now Google is setting new limits on how long it can feed off your personal data. The online search giant says it will automatically and continuously delete web and app activity and location information after 18 months. Google says that automatic setting will apply only to new users. Settings for existing users won’t be affected. But the company will send reminders about the change. Another tweak: Google says it will make it easier to switch in and out of its “Incognito” feature. To do it, do a long press on your profile photo. Incognito lets you search without Google remembering your activity.

IN THE NEWS: RIGHT-WING MEME MACHINE KICKED FROM TWITTER

UNDATED (AP) — You may not know the name Logan Cook. But if you’ve spent any time on Twitter and have seen far-right-wing memes, you’re familiar with his work. Make that “were” — because Cook has been banned from the site for repeated copyright violations. Cook posts as Carpe Donktum. He’s the guy who posted a video criticizing CNN by using the cable outlet’s footage of two toddlers — one Black, one white — running toward each other. Cook doctored the video to make it look like the Black baby was fleeing the white one. The doctored clip had the misspelled slug, “Terrified todler runs from racist baby.” President Donald Trump retweeted the bogus video, prompting Twitter to put a warning label on his post.

ON THE WEB: MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLANS RETURN

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has taken the first steps toward giving us a season this year. But it remains to be seen if the COVID-19 pandemic will knock the sport out of the park. The sport has announced a 60-game slate of games, with opening day set for July 23 or 24. There will be new rules to move things along — and keep players safe. There will be an automatic runner on second base to start all extra innings. The designated hitter will be used in the National League, just as it is in the American. And pitchers will carry their own rosin bags, to prevent possible infection from other hurlers.

IN STORES: MADDEN 2021

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Are you ready for some football? There still questions as to whether the NFL will be able to play this season. But the virtual version of the game is ready to roll. Among the new Madden 2010 features are a revamped pass-rushing control, new tricks to help a ball-carrier elude defenders — and total control of celebrations after any key play. You can see the new features in a video online. Meanwhile Madden NFL 21 is set for release August 28, 2020. It will be available for all Sony PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox One and PC, via Origin and Steam.

